Edmonds School District honoring Juneteenth with daily Facebook Live story times this week

To honor Juneteenth this Friday, June 19, the Edmonds School District is hosting Facebook Live virtual story times during lunch every weekday this week.

Each story time starts at noon. The schedule for the remainder of the week is:

Tuesday, June 16: Mary Williams reading Juneteenth For Maize by Floyd Cooper

Wednesday, June 17: Michael Richards reading Just The Two Of Us by Will Smith

Thursday, June 18: Wil Johnson reading Masai and I by Virginia Kroll

Friday, June 19: Justine Loche reading This Jazz Man by Karen Ehrhardt