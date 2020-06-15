Edmonds School District honoring Juneteenth with daily Facebook Live story times this week

To honor Juneteenth this Friday, June 19, the Edmonds School District is hosting Facebook Live virtual story times during lunch every weekday this week.
Each story time starts at noon. The schedule for the remainder of the week is:
Tuesday, June 16: Mary Williams reading Juneteenth For Maize by Floyd Cooper
Wednesday, June 17: Michael Richards reading Just The Two Of Us by Will Smith
Thursday, June 18: Wil Johnson reading Masai and I by Virginia Kroll
Friday, June 19: Justine Loche reading This Jazz Man by Karen Ehrhardt
The district is also asking parents to respond to a survey asking families “what you need to feel more freedom in your educational experience.”
“Our schools and classrooms should be spaces where students feel free—free to explore, free to make mistakes, free to try new things, free to be curious,” the district said.
Click here to take the survey.