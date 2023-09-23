Edmonds School District holding ‘Fiesta Cultural’ Sept. 30

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the Edmonds School District is inviting the public to a free celebration of Latinx/Chicanx/Hispanic culture and history on Saturday, Sept. 30 at College Place Middle School.

The event will run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Festivity offerings include music, raffle prizes, guests from the Sno-Isle libraries and face painting. Food from a variety of cultures will also be included.

College Place Middle School is located at 7501 208th St. S.W.