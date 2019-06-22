Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month for June

Editor’s note: there are only two schools represented for the month of June

Edmonds Heights K-12

Sophia Parker

Mother’s Name: Lizbeth Parker

Father’s Name: Jared Parker

GPA: 3.99

Clubs & Activities: Musical theater, ballet, classical voice

Honors: Honors program at Cascadia

Awards: Student of the Month for June; President’s Awards

Community Service: Volunteering with Homeward Pet

Current Employment: CoatCheck Complete

Future Educational Goals: To earn a bachelor of fine arts degree in musical theater and a bachelor’s degree in global studies.

Future Career Goals: Voice actor, wildlife reservation employee

Jeffrey Sterling

Mother’s Name: Lisa Sterling

Father’s Name: Jeffrey Sterling

GPA: 3.6

Clubs & Activities: Theater

Athletics: Frisbee

Honors: Thespian honors

Awards: Thespian IEs excellence badge

Current Employment: Triton Espresso EdCC

Future Educational Goals: To earn a bachelor’s of science degree from the Western Washington University’s green energy program.

Future Career Goals: Working towards greener energy

Lynnwood High School

Jimmy Jhong

Mother’s Name: Ji Ahn

Father’s Name: Charles Jhong

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: BreakDance Club, Karaoke Club

Athletics: Track and field freshman and sophomore years; tennis during junior year

Community Service: About 70 hours with Key Club

Educational Goals: Computer or Mechanical Engineering at UW Seattle

Career Goals: Software Developer or Web Designer

Anything else we should know? I am an aspiring comedian.

Martha Lopez

Mother’s Name: Lucia Legorreta

Father’s Name: Luis Lopez

GPA: 2.82

Clubs & Activities: I’m an FBLA member

Athletics: Softball

Honors: I’m currently taking honors pre-calculus

Educational Goals: I’m planning on going to college and getting my bachelor’s degree in marketing.