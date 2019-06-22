Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month for June

Editor’s note: there are only two schools represented for the month of June
Edmonds Heights K-12
Sophia Parker
Mother’s Name: Lizbeth Parker
Father’s Name: Jared Parker
GPA: 3.99
Clubs & Activities: Musical theater, ballet, classical voice
Honors: Honors program at Cascadia
Awards: Student of the Month for June; President’s Awards
Community Service: Volunteering with Homeward Pet
Current Employment: CoatCheck Complete
Future Educational Goals: To earn a bachelor of fine arts degree in musical theater and a bachelor’s degree in global studies.
Future Career Goals: Voice actor, wildlife reservation employee
Jeffrey Sterling
Mother’s Name: Lisa Sterling
Father’s Name: Jeffrey Sterling
GPA: 3.6
Clubs & Activities: Theater
Athletics: Frisbee
Honors: Thespian honors
Awards: Thespian IEs excellence badge
Current Employment: Triton Espresso EdCC
Future Educational Goals: To earn a bachelor’s of science degree from the Western Washington University’s green energy program.
Future Career Goals: Working towards greener energy
Lynnwood High School
Jimmy Jhong
Mother’s Name: Ji Ahn
Father’s Name: Charles Jhong
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: BreakDance Club, Karaoke Club
Athletics: Track and field freshman and sophomore years; tennis during junior year
Community Service: About 70 hours with Key Club
Educational Goals: Computer or Mechanical Engineering at UW Seattle
Career Goals: Software Developer or Web Designer
Anything else we should know? I am an aspiring comedian.
Martha Lopez
Mother’s Name: Lucia Legorreta
Father’s Name: Luis Lopez
GPA: 2.82
Clubs & Activities: I’m an FBLA member
Athletics: Softball
Honors: I’m currently taking honors pre-calculus
Educational Goals: I’m planning on going to college and getting my bachelor’s degree in marketing.