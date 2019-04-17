Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month For March

Edmonds Heights K-8
Isaac Hazlehurst-Johnson
Mother’s Name: Amy Johnson
Father’s Name: Larry Hazlehurst
GPA: 3.94
Clubs & Activities: Advanced Musical Theater, Edmonds Heights.
ASB: Sophomore ASB Treasurer.
Athletics: Dance at VAM Studios in Fremont including contemporary, swing and tap dance.
Honors: International Thespian Honor Society; Order of the Arrow, Scouting Honor Society.
Awards: Eagle Scout, Boy Scouts of America; Northwest Association for Biomedical Research Student Bio Expo educational science videos: fourth place, “Green Fluorescent Protein: A Light for Science,” and fourth place,“Soxidation: The Wacky World of Chemosynthesis.”
Community Service: Volunteer Math Tutor – Math Learning Center, Shoreline Community College (Present); Greenwood Boys and Girls Club, Volunteer tutor; Various Scout and Community Service Projects and Events including: Local, state, federal and international park restoration and construction; bee hive box construction; toiletry collection for homeless; assistance with laying floors/remodel for dance studio, painting community center, invasive species rehabilitation, food and toy drives.
Future Educational Goals: I am currently a student at Shoreline Community College as well as Edmonds Heights K-12. I plan to go to a four year college to pursue a career in STEM next year. I am interested in biology, math and computer science. I am excited to go to college next year and see where my future takes me.
Anything else we should know? For fun, I like to read, have fun with friends, travel and play Magic. I would like to thank my professors and teachers at Shoreline CC and Edmonds Heights for all their support. Love to my mom and dad.
Edmonds-Woodway High School
Madeline Oliver
Mother’s Name: Angie Zavaglia Oliver
Father’s Name: James Oliver
GPA: 3.95
Clubs & Activities: DECA Sports and Entertainment Marketing Competitor.
ASB: Junior Class Officer; Executive Publicity Officer.
Athletics: Varsity Cheer, Cheer Captain, Track and Field.
Honors: Full IB Diploma Candidate, National Honors Society.
Awards: January STEM Student of the Month, Strongest Individual Leader Award at NCA Cheer leadership Camp, Area 2 DECA Champion in 2018 and 2019.
Community Service: Volunteer Volleyball Coach at the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club, Unified Cheer Coaches Assistant.
Significant School Project: As required through IB, I have completed six individual research projects in the studies of Calculus, English, History, Spanish, Chemistry and Business. I also wrote a 4,000 word Extended Essay comparing and contrasting stereotypes of two prominent female characters in literature.
Current Employment: Lifeguard at the YMCA.
Future Educational Goals: To attend a four year university.
Future Career Goals: To graduate with a degree in business with an emphasis on marketing.
Anything else we should know? I’d like to thank my amazing teachers, friends and family for helping me grow immensely as both a student and a person over these past four years. I wouldn’t be ready to achieve this upcoming chapter of my life without everything I’ve learned from the people who’ve pushed and inspired me beyond measure.
Kristen Reijonen
Mother’s Name: Sharon Reijonen
Father’s Name: Ted Reijonen
GPA: 3.99
Clubs & Activities: I have been an active member of National Honor Society for three years.
ASB: I am an active member of the leadership community within my school.
Athletics: I have participated in volleyball and basketball for four years and have competed at the varsity level in each sport. I was a co-captain for the volleyball team and was part of the basketball team that placed in the top eight at the state tournament this year.
Community Service: One of the most memorable parts of my high school experience was using my leadership position in volleyball to organize the volleyball program’s first Pink Out. This subject holds a special place in my heart because my family has been directly affected by breast cancer; and it was incredibly rewarding to bring the community together and be a part of something greater than myself. In that one night, we raised over $600 for breast cancer research.
Lynnwood High School
Madison Hinkel
Mother’s Name: Marli Brucato
Father’s Name: Larry Hinkel
GPA: 3.9
Clubs & Activities: LA fitness – working out, hanging out with friends, traveling.
Athletics: Seattle Surf G00A soccer team, Varsity Lynnwood soccer for 4 years, MVP for Lynnwood soccer, first-team all Wesco.
Honors: High-honor roll.
Awards: Presidents award.
Community Service: Retirement home, soccer camps.
Future Educational Goals: Central Washington University.
Future Career Goals: To be a high school english teacher.
Meadowdale High School
Andrew Burk
Mother’s Name: Laurie Burk
Father’s Name: Jeffrey Burk
GPA: 3.5
Clubs & Activities: Photography Club; National Honors Society; Club Northwest Running Club.
Athletics: Cross Country; Track and Field.
Awards: Athlete of the Month.
Current Employment: Urban City Coffee.
Future Educational Goals: Become a Civil Engineer specializing in urban infrastructure.
Future Career Goals: Fix Seattle’s traffic problem.
Anything else we should know? I love my team and the sports I have done during my time at Meadowdale High School and am thankful for the experiences they have given me.
Jordan Wright
Mother’s Name: Olivia Wright
Father’s Name: Elmo Wright
GPA: 3.7
Clubs & Activities: I participate in ASB (all 4 years), LINK Crew (junior & senior year), Hi-Q team (senior year), the Meadowdale Chamber Orchestra (junior & senior year) and the National Honor Society (sophomore, junior & senior year).
ASB: I was class senator for freshmen, sophomore and junior year. I am ASB Executive Secretary for my senior year.
Athletics: I have been taking ballet classes for 13 years at Olympic Ballet School in Edmonds. I have also been trained in contemporary, modern and character. I have performed in many Olympic Ballet Theater productions such as “The Nutcracker,” “Coppelia” and “Giselle.”
Honors: I’ve been in the National Honor Society since my sophomore year (2015-2019).
Awards: I was awarded student of the month for the Edmonds Rotary Club (February 2018). I was also Student of the Quarter at MHS in Fall 2015.
Community Service: I help teach Level 3 ballet at Olympic Ballet School.
Mountlake Terrace High School
Thaddeus Merten
Mother’s Name: Sandy Merten
Father’s Name: Steven Merten
GPA: 3.372
Clubs & Activities: Sno-isle Welding Club, Automotive Performance Club; Athletics: Varsity Track Team; Team Captain; Coaches Award, 2018 All WESCO League, First Team, 2A/3A South Conference, Shot Put; Varsity Football; Defensive Player of the Year; 2016 Wesco 2A/3A South Conference, Honorable Mention as a running back/linebacker; Wrestling.
Awards: Sno-Isle Student of the Quarter; Eagle Scout.
Community Service: I have spent quality time helping with Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) activities at my high school for the past four years.
Significant School Project: “Raise the Hawk” – For my Eagle Scout project, I raised the funds for, purchased, modified and installed a hawk statue in the entryway of my high school to promote school pride and spirit.
Future Career Goals: I have enlisted in the United States Army.
Annika Prom
Mother’s Name: Saorey Prom
Father’s Name: Sokhan Prom
GPA: 3.9
Clubs & Activities: The Hawkeye newspaper & Ecology Club.
Awards: Washington Journalist of the Year 2019; Washington State Al Neuharth Free Spirit delegate; AAUW STEM Scholar for mathematics.
Community Service: I’ve been a volunteer with The Foundation for Edmonds School District Nourishing Network’s Summer Meal Program to provide lunches to students. I also organized a voter registration drive at MTHS.
Significant School Project: Science, Technology Engineering & Math (STEM) project that compares plants to see which naturally removes the most oil contaminants from soil; helped plant a pollinator-friendly garden at Mountlake Terrace High to beautify the school and promote environmental awareness.
Current Employment: Outreach Assistant with KUOW’s RadioActive Youth Media; Newsroom Writer at TeenTix.
Future Educational Goals: I plan to study journalism and bioengineering.
Future Career Goals: I would love to continue pursuing my passion for journalism and STEM.
Anything else we should know? I plan to get out of my bubble and travel the world!
Scriber Lake High School
Noah Del Rio
Mother’s Name: Sonya Del Rio
Father’s Name: Edgar Del Rio
GPA: 3.6
Clubs & Activities: Chess Club.
Awards: Algebra and history.
Future Educational Goals: To attend community college for two years and finish at a four year college.
Brett Burrows
Mother’s Name: Angela Hoffman
Father’s Name: Jesse Burrows
GPA: 4.0
Athletics: Football.
Educational Goals: To complete four years of college.
Career Goals: To play football in the NFL.
Edmonds eLearning Academy
Megan Freeman
Mother’s Name: Amy Freeman
Interests: I sew and also like to game in my spare time.
Future Education Goals: To attend a community college or university.
Future Career Goals: My future plan is to be a mortician at a funeral home, or a deputy coroner.
Anything else you want us to know? I’m a huge animal person.
Josie Wang
Mother’s Name: Shu-Ling Tsai
Father’s Name: Rick Wang
Interests: I love cooking and baking while jamming out to music and having sing-a-longs. It’s even better with friends!
Community Service: I volunteer at Beverly Elementary for the fifth-graders.
Education Goals: I’ve always wanted to go to the University of Washington and get my bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Career Goals: Federal agent.
VOICE Transition Program
Billy Todd
Mother’s Name: Vicki Todd
Father’s Name: Tim Todd
Activities: Billy enjoys reading books, using his iPad, watching movies and listening to music. He also participates in All Aboard Bowling.
Athletics: Swimming and Special Olympics Bowling.
Awards: Special Olympic medals.
Current Employment: Maplewood Parent Cooperative.