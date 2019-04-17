Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month For March

Edmonds Heights K-8

Isaac Hazlehurst-Johnson

Mother’s Name: Amy Johnson

Father’s Name: Larry Hazlehurst

GPA: 3.94

Clubs & Activities: Advanced Musical Theater, Edmonds Heights.

ASB: Sophomore ASB Treasurer.

Athletics: Dance at VAM Studios in Fremont including contemporary, swing and tap dance.

Honors: International Thespian Honor Society; Order of the Arrow, Scouting Honor Society.

Awards: Eagle Scout, Boy Scouts of America; Northwest Association for Biomedical Research Student Bio Expo educational science videos: fourth place, “Green Fluorescent Protein: A Light for Science,” and fourth place,“Soxidation: The Wacky World of Chemosynthesis.”

Community Service: Volunteer Math Tutor – Math Learning Center, Shoreline Community College (Present); Greenwood Boys and Girls Club, Volunteer tutor; Various Scout and Community Service Projects and Events including: Local, state, federal and international park restoration and construction; bee hive box construction; toiletry collection for homeless; assistance with laying floors/remodel for dance studio, painting community center, invasive species rehabilitation, food and toy drives.

Future Educational Goals: I am currently a student at Shoreline Community College as well as Edmonds Heights K-12. I plan to go to a four year college to pursue a career in STEM next year. I am interested in biology, math and computer science. I am excited to go to college next year and see where my future takes me.

Anything else we should know? For fun, I like to read, have fun with friends, travel and play Magic. I would like to thank my professors and teachers at Shoreline CC and Edmonds Heights for all their support. Love to my mom and dad.

Grace Leilani Lutack

Edmonds-Woodway High School

Madeline Oliver

Mother’s Name: Angie Zavaglia Oliver

Father’s Name: James Oliver

GPA: 3.95

Clubs & Activities: DECA Sports and Entertainment Marketing Competitor.

ASB: Junior Class Officer; Executive Publicity Officer.

Athletics: Varsity Cheer, Cheer Captain, Track and Field.

Honors: Full IB Diploma Candidate, National Honors Society.

Awards: January STEM Student of the Month, Strongest Individual Leader Award at NCA Cheer leadership Camp, Area 2 DECA Champion in 2018 and 2019.

Community Service: Volunteer Volleyball Coach at the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club, Unified Cheer Coaches Assistant.

Significant School Project: As required through IB, I have completed six individual research projects in the studies of Calculus, English, History, Spanish, Chemistry and Business. I also wrote a 4,000 word Extended Essay comparing and contrasting stereotypes of two prominent female characters in literature.

Current Employment: Lifeguard at the YMCA.

Future Educational Goals: To attend a four year university.

Future Career Goals: To graduate with a degree in business with an emphasis on marketing.

Anything else we should know? I’d like to thank my amazing teachers, friends and family for helping me grow immensely as both a student and a person over these past four years. I wouldn’t be ready to achieve this upcoming chapter of my life without everything I’ve learned from the people who’ve pushed and inspired me beyond measure.

Kristen Reijonen

Mother’s Name: Sharon Reijonen

Father’s Name: Ted Reijonen

GPA: 3.99

Clubs & Activities: I have been an active member of National Honor Society for three years.

ASB: I am an active member of the leadership community within my school.

Athletics: I have participated in volleyball and basketball for four years and have competed at the varsity level in each sport. I was a co-captain for the volleyball team and was part of the basketball team that placed in the top eight at the state tournament this year.

Community Service: One of the most memorable parts of my high school experience was using my leadership position in volleyball to organize the volleyball program’s first Pink Out. This subject holds a special place in my heart because my family has been directly affected by breast cancer; and it was incredibly rewarding to bring the community together and be a part of something greater than myself. In that one night, we raised over $600 for breast cancer research.

Lynnwood High School

Alejandra Jaramillo

Madison Hinkel

Mother’s Name: Marli Brucato

Father’s Name: Larry Hinkel

GPA: 3.9

Clubs & Activities: LA fitness – working out, hanging out with friends, traveling.

Athletics: Seattle Surf G00A soccer team, Varsity Lynnwood soccer for 4 years, MVP for Lynnwood soccer, first-team all Wesco.

Honors: High-honor roll.

Awards: Presidents award.

Community Service: Retirement home, soccer camps.

Future Educational Goals: Central Washington University.

Future Career Goals: To be a high school english teacher.

Meadowdale High School

Andrew Burk

Mother’s Name: Laurie Burk

Father’s Name: Jeffrey Burk

GPA: 3.5

Clubs & Activities: Photography Club; National Honors Society; Club Northwest Running Club.

Athletics: Cross Country; Track and Field.

Awards: Athlete of the Month.

Current Employment: Urban City Coffee.

Future Educational Goals: Become a Civil Engineer specializing in urban infrastructure.

Future Career Goals: Fix Seattle’s traffic problem.

Anything else we should know? I love my team and the sports I have done during my time at Meadowdale High School and am thankful for the experiences they have given me.

Jordan Wright

Mother’s Name: Olivia Wright

Father’s Name: Elmo Wright

GPA: 3.7

Clubs & Activities: I participate in ASB (all 4 years), LINK Crew (junior & senior year), Hi-Q team (senior year), the Meadowdale Chamber Orchestra (junior & senior year) and the National Honor Society (sophomore, junior & senior year).

ASB: I was class senator for freshmen, sophomore and junior year. I am ASB Executive Secretary for my senior year.

Athletics: I have been taking ballet classes for 13 years at Olympic Ballet School in Edmonds. I have also been trained in contemporary, modern and character. I have performed in many Olympic Ballet Theater productions such as “The Nutcracker,” “Coppelia” and “Giselle.”

Honors: I’ve been in the National Honor Society since my sophomore year (2015-2019).

Awards: I was awarded student of the month for the Edmonds Rotary Club (February 2018). I was also Student of the Quarter at MHS in Fall 2015.

Community Service: I help teach Level 3 ballet at Olympic Ballet School.

Mountlake Terrace High School

Thaddeus Merten

Mother’s Name: Sandy Merten

Father’s Name: Steven Merten

GPA: 3.372

Clubs & Activities: Sno-isle Welding Club, Automotive Performance Club; Athletics: Varsity Track Team; Team Captain; Coaches Award, 2018 All WESCO League, First Team, 2A/3A South Conference, Shot Put; Varsity Football; Defensive Player of the Year; 2016 Wesco 2A/3A South Conference, Honorable Mention as a running back/linebacker; Wrestling.

Awards: Sno-Isle Student of the Quarter; Eagle Scout.

Community Service: I have spent quality time helping with Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) activities at my high school for the past four years.

Significant School Project: “Raise the Hawk” – For my Eagle Scout project, I raised the funds for, purchased, modified and installed a hawk statue in the entryway of my high school to promote school pride and spirit.

Future Career Goals: I have enlisted in the United States Army.

Annika Prom

Mother’s Name: Saorey Prom

Father’s Name: Sokhan Prom

GPA: 3.9

Clubs & Activities: The Hawkeye newspaper & Ecology Club.

Awards: Washington Journalist of the Year 2019; Washington State Al Neuharth Free Spirit delegate; AAUW STEM Scholar for mathematics.

Community Service: I’ve been a volunteer with The Foundation for Edmonds School District Nourishing Network’s Summer Meal Program to provide lunches to students. I also organized a voter registration drive at MTHS.

Significant School Project: Science, Technology Engineering & Math (STEM) project that compares plants to see which naturally removes the most oil contaminants from soil; helped plant a pollinator-friendly garden at Mountlake Terrace High to beautify the school and promote environmental awareness.

Current Employment: Outreach Assistant with KUOW’s RadioActive Youth Media; Newsroom Writer at TeenTix.

Future Educational Goals: I plan to study journalism and bioengineering.

Future Career Goals: I would love to continue pursuing my passion for journalism and STEM.

Anything else we should know? I plan to get out of my bubble and travel the world!

Scriber Lake High School

Noah Del Rio

Mother’s Name: Sonya Del Rio

Father’s Name: Edgar Del Rio

GPA: 3.6

Clubs & Activities: Chess Club.

Awards: Algebra and history.

Future Educational Goals: To attend community college for two years and finish at a four year college.

Brett Burrows

Mother’s Name: Angela Hoffman

Father’s Name: Jesse Burrows

GPA: 4.0

Athletics: Football.

Educational Goals: To complete four years of college.

Career Goals: To play football in the NFL.

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Megan Freeman

Mother’s Name: Amy Freeman

Interests: I sew and also like to game in my spare time.

Future Education Goals: To attend a community college or university.

Future Career Goals: My future plan is to be a mortician at a funeral home, or a deputy coroner.

Anything else you want us to know? I’m a huge animal person.

Josie Wang

Mother’s Name: Shu-Ling Tsai

Father’s Name: Rick Wang

Interests: I love cooking and baking while jamming out to music and having sing-a-longs. It’s even better with friends!

Community Service: I volunteer at Beverly Elementary for the fifth-graders.

Education Goals: I’ve always wanted to go to the University of Washington and get my bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Career Goals: Federal agent.

VOICE Transition Program

Billy Todd

Mother’s Name: Vicki Todd

Father’s Name: Tim Todd

Activities: Billy enjoys reading books, using his iPad, watching movies and listening to music. He also participates in All Aboard Bowling.

Athletics: Swimming and Special Olympics Bowling.

Awards: Special Olympic medals.

Current Employment: Maplewood Parent Cooperative.