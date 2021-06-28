Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month for June 2021

Edmonds eLearning Academy
Zahara Innocent
Parent’s Name: Kiani Pineira-Hall
Interests: I’m a musician. I play multiple instruments, sing, dance and am now a manager to upcoming artists! I also love sports. This summer I will be running a sports training program for the kids in my neighborhood. I did track and cross country from middle school up until high school. I’m always looking forward to what’s next!
Community Service: Our neighborhood has a lot of gardens. So me and my younger siblings especially help out with yard work or getting groceries for the elders in the community!
Education Goals: I plan to start at Edmonds College, then transfer to University of Washington.
Career Goals: Music management/production
Anything else you want us to know? Thank you for all of the support this year!
Edmonds Heights K-12
Amelie Petit
Parents’ Names: Gail Ptacek and Scott Petit
Clubs & Activities: Seattle Girls Choir
Honors: Dean’s List at Seattle Central College
Significant School Project: I went to the Seattle Culinary Academy pastry program through Running Start for two quarters before the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Educational Goals: I plan on attending the Gary Manuel Aveda Institute for cosmetology.
Career Goals: I hope to become a hairstylist.
Anything else we should know? I use they/them pronouns.
Jake Osborne-McKenna
Parents’ Names: April Osborne and Rick McKenna
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: Bowling and monster hunting
ASB: Vice president of the Honors College
Athletics: Football, pole vault
Honors: Yes
Awards: Many
Employment: Double employed
Edmonds-Woodway High
Braunte Beeks
Parent’s Name: Heather Gin
GPA: 3.58
Clubs & Activities: Tri-M Music Honor Society, Philharmonic Orchestra, Camerata, Girl Scouts
ASB: ASB Secretary
Athletics: Cross Country & Track
Awards: 2021 WMEA All-State Musician, Publication of the book “The Youth’s Lens” for Girl Scouts Gold Award, Food Closet for Mountlake Terrace High for Silver Award.
Educational Goals: Transfer to a four-year university
Career Goals: Entrepreneur & Musician
Christina Meza
Parents’ Names: Fernando Meza, Aengjoo and Jonathan Roberts
GPA: 3.89
Clubs & Activities: Peer tutoring for IB English and IB Biology (2020-2021), President and Founder of the Environment Club (2019-2021), Asian Student Pacific Union Club (2018-2019), Vice President of Girl Up (2017-2018), and Concert Orchestra violinist (2017-2018).
Athletics: EWHS Girls Soccer (2017-2018), Arena Sports Indoor Soccer League (2014-2019)
Honors: National Honor Society (2018-2021)
Awards: I am Student of the Month in June, 2021 and will receive an IB Diploma.
Community Service: I volunteered in the Nutrition Department of Swedish-Edmonds Hospital (2019-2021); participated in the “Thank-you” Letters to Healthcare Workers project (2020); served as assistant soccer coach at Arena Sports in Issaquah (2019); library assistant at Edmonds Library (2019-2020); and lead volunteer at Providence Marianwood nursing home in Issaquah (2016-2019).
Significant School Project: I created a free menstrual product plan for the students and staff at my school. This plan was created to ensure that students at school can prioritize their learning, minimize time lost from classes, and make the students feel understood. I interviewed students, calculated costs, and collaborated with the school principal and district staff. This project has been implemented at EWHS with plans to expand in the future.
Educational Goals: My goal is to finish the year strong in the IB Diploma Program. After high school, I will be attending the University of Washington to pursue a biology major and plan to attend medical school in the future.
Career Goals: I plan to become a cardiologist. I aspire to make a deep impact on the community by treating and ultimately preventing cardiovascular disease.
Sophia Sinnett
Parent’s Names: Michelle Sinnett and Michael Sinnett
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: Seattle Youth Symphony, Jazz Band, Girl Scouts, Tri-M Music Club (Treasurer)
Athletics: I joined the girls swim team for one season during my senior year!
Honors: National Honor Society and drum major for EWHS band
Awards: National Merit Scholarship
Community Service: Teaching music lessons to younger kids, tutoring, program aide at summer camp.
Employment: Reserve Consultants, a local architecture firm.
Educational Goals: I’ll be studying chemical engineering at UW starting this fall.
Career Goals: I plan to enter the STEM field, specifically chemical engineering, where I’d love to help develop vaccines or update fuel sources to improve their environmental impact.
Ammon Wright
Parent’s name: Chelsea Wright
GPA: 3.5
Clubs & Activities: DAB (Deaf Academic Bowl) and Deaf Thrive Day
Community Service: I help with my church, Madison Temple
Educational Goals: I will be attending R.I.T. (Rochester Institute of Technology) in the fall.
Career Goals: Video Game Designer
Lynnwood High
Madison An
Parent’s Name: Andrea An
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: Interact Club, Tri-M, and Orchestra
Athletics: Soccer and Track
Community Service: I volunteer through Interact Club and Tri-M. My biggest community service project this school year was working with members of Interact Club to run a sock drive for Clothes for Kids between all four Edmonds School District high schools.
Educational Goals: I will be attending University of California, Davis in the fall and studying biology.
Career Goals: I want to become a pediatrician.
Meadowdale High
Hayley Ross
Parents’ Names: Doreen Yumang-Ross and Robert Ross
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: MHS Link Crew, National Honors Society, Girls Swim Team captain
Athletics: Girls swim team (four years varsity, captain senior year).
Honors: Honors and AP classes
Employment: Tutor
Educational Goals: To graduate from University of Washington with a bachelor’s of science in Nursing (BSN).
Career Goals: Nurse
Sarah Davis
Parents’ Names: Mike and Lisa Davis
GPA: 3.83
Clubs & Activities: Varsity tennis captain, Link Leader, Debate Club member, Chamber Orchestra, and student intern at Alderwood Community Church.
Athletics: I have played tennis the past four years and this year I was the varsity tennis captain.
Honors: I have taken almost all honors classes, AP World History, AP Language, and AP Literature.
Awards: Tennis “Coaches Award” and National Honor Society.
Community Service: I’ve been a Link Leader, a volunteer in the Children’s Ministry at Alderwood Community Church, and I have volunteered at the Alderwood Compassion Center food bank.
Employment: Team member at Chick-Fil-A in Lynnwood
Educational Goals: I plan on studying Elementary Education at Grand Canyon University this Fall. My goal is to continue growing in my knowledge while being a leader inside and outside the classroom.
Career Goals: I would like to either become a kindergarten teacher or be involved in the Children’s Ministry.
Anything else we should know? I love being involved at school and at church. I strive to spread joy to those around me wherever I go!
Project SEARCH
David Hall
Parents’ names: Kim and James Hall
Community Service: I am a volunteer at Swedish-Edmonds Hospital, helping to take care of staff and patients by serving food plus stocking food in the cafeteria.
Employment: I am not, but have been applying for multiple jobs in order to obtain employment.
Educational Goals: I would like to go to college in the future to study security management.
Career Goals: I would really like a job I enjoy and grow in. I also really want to help serve my community in that job.
Anything else we should know? Project SEARCH over the last year has taught me how to keep a job, as well as the importance of people. I have also learned how to apply for jobs which will help me gain more experience as well as a sustainable income. I have learned that it’s OK to believe in yourself and knowing that you have people to help/support you in your growth. I have really enjoyed my time at Project SEARCH. I also have outside interests, especially technology and how it improves the way of life for humanity.
Scriber Lake High
Vivian Bierwagen
Parents’ names: Tammy and Roy Bierwagen
Significant School Project: Design the ramen cup mask logo
VOICE Transition Program
Nicholas Chu
Parents’ names: Sidney and Kim Chu
Athletics: Walking
Community Service: I volunteer at a church.
Significant School Project: Animal and movie slideshow
Educational Goals: School for computers
Career Goals: Janitorial work
Anything else we should know? I like to watch movies.
