Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month for June 2021

Edmonds eLearning Academy



Zahara Innocent

Parent’s Name: Kiani Pineira-Hall

Interests: I’m a musician. I play multiple instruments, sing, dance and am now a manager to upcoming artists! I also love sports. This summer I will be running a sports training program for the kids in my neighborhood. I did track and cross country from middle school up until high school. I’m always looking forward to what’s next!

Community Service: Our neighborhood has a lot of gardens. So me and my younger siblings especially help out with yard work or getting groceries for the elders in the community!

Education Goals: I plan to start at Edmonds College, then transfer to University of Washington.

Career Goals: Music management/production

Anything else you want us to know? Thank you for all of the support this year!

Edmonds Heights K-12



Amelie Petit

Parents’ Names: Gail Ptacek and Scott Petit

Clubs & Activities: Seattle Girls Choir

Honors: Dean’s List at Seattle Central College

Significant School Project: I went to the Seattle Culinary Academy pastry program through Running Start for two quarters before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Educational Goals: I plan on attending the Gary Manuel Aveda Institute for cosmetology.

Career Goals: I hope to become a hairstylist.

Anything else we should know? I use they/them pronouns.



Jake Osborne-McKenna

Parents’ Names: April Osborne and Rick McKenna

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Bowling and monster hunting

ASB: Vice president of the Honors College

Athletics: Football, pole vault

Honors: Yes

Awards: Many

Employment: Double employed

Edmonds-Woodway High



Braunte Beeks

Parent’s Name: Heather Gin

GPA: 3.58

Clubs & Activities: Tri-M Music Honor Society, Philharmonic Orchestra, Camerata, Girl Scouts

ASB: ASB Secretary

Athletics: Cross Country & Track

Awards: 2021 WMEA All-State Musician, Publication of the book “The Youth’s Lens” for Girl Scouts Gold Award, Food Closet for Mountlake Terrace High for Silver Award.

Educational Goals: Transfer to a four-year university

Career Goals: Entrepreneur & Musician



Christina Meza

Parents’ Names: Fernando Meza, Aengjoo and Jonathan Roberts

GPA: 3.89

Clubs & Activities: Peer tutoring for IB English and IB Biology (2020-2021), President and Founder of the Environment Club (2019-2021), Asian Student Pacific Union Club (2018-2019), Vice President of Girl Up (2017-2018), and Concert Orchestra violinist (2017-2018).

Athletics: EWHS Girls Soccer (2017-2018), Arena Sports Indoor Soccer League (2014-2019)

Honors: National Honor Society (2018-2021)

Awards: I am Student of the Month in June, 2021 and will receive an IB Diploma.

Community Service: I volunteered in the Nutrition Department of Swedish-Edmonds Hospital (2019-2021); participated in the “Thank-you” Letters to Healthcare Workers project (2020); served as assistant soccer coach at Arena Sports in Issaquah (2019); library assistant at Edmonds Library (2019-2020); and lead volunteer at Providence Marianwood nursing home in Issaquah (2016-2019).

Significant School Project: I created a free menstrual product plan for the students and staff at my school. This plan was created to ensure that students at school can prioritize their learning, minimize time lost from classes, and make the students feel understood. I interviewed students, calculated costs, and collaborated with the school principal and district staff. This project has been implemented at EWHS with plans to expand in the future.

Educational Goals: My goal is to finish the year strong in the IB Diploma Program. After high school, I will be attending the University of Washington to pursue a biology major and plan to attend medical school in the future.

Career Goals: I plan to become a cardiologist. I aspire to make a deep impact on the community by treating and ultimately preventing cardiovascular disease.



Sophia Sinnett

Parent’s Names: Michelle Sinnett and Michael Sinnett

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Seattle Youth Symphony, Jazz Band, Girl Scouts, Tri-M Music Club (Treasurer)

Athletics: I joined the girls swim team for one season during my senior year!

Honors: National Honor Society and drum major for EWHS band

Awards: National Merit Scholarship

Community Service: Teaching music lessons to younger kids, tutoring, program aide at summer camp.

Employment: Reserve Consultants, a local architecture firm.

Educational Goals: I’ll be studying chemical engineering at UW starting this fall.

Career Goals: I plan to enter the STEM field, specifically chemical engineering, where I’d love to help develop vaccines or update fuel sources to improve their environmental impact.



Ammon Wright

Parent’s name: Chelsea Wright

GPA: 3.5

Clubs & Activities: DAB (Deaf Academic Bowl) and Deaf Thrive Day

Community Service: I help with my church, Madison Temple

Educational Goals: I will be attending R.I.T. (Rochester Institute of Technology) in the fall.

Career Goals: Video Game Designer

Lynnwood High



Madison An

Parent’s Name: Andrea An

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Interact Club, Tri-M, and Orchestra

Athletics: Soccer and Track

Community Service: I volunteer through Interact Club and Tri-M. My biggest community service project this school year was working with members of Interact Club to run a sock drive for Clothes for Kids between all four Edmonds School District high schools.

Educational Goals: I will be attending University of California, Davis in the fall and studying biology.

Career Goals: I want to become a pediatrician.

Meadowdale High



Hayley Ross

Parents’ Names: Doreen Yumang-Ross and Robert Ross

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: MHS Link Crew, National Honors Society, Girls Swim Team captain

Athletics: Girls swim team (four years varsity, captain senior year).

Honors: Honors and AP classes

Employment: Tutor

Educational Goals: To graduate from University of Washington with a bachelor’s of science in Nursing (BSN).

Career Goals: Nurse



Sarah Davis

Parents’ Names: Mike and Lisa Davis

GPA: 3.83

Clubs & Activities: Varsity tennis captain, Link Leader, Debate Club member, Chamber Orchestra, and student intern at Alderwood Community Church.

Athletics: I have played tennis the past four years and this year I was the varsity tennis captain.

Honors: I have taken almost all honors classes, AP World History, AP Language, and AP Literature.

Awards: Tennis “Coaches Award” and National Honor Society.

Community Service: I’ve been a Link Leader, a volunteer in the Children’s Ministry at Alderwood Community Church, and I have volunteered at the Alderwood Compassion Center food bank.

Employment: Team member at Chick-Fil-A in Lynnwood

Educational Goals: I plan on studying Elementary Education at Grand Canyon University this Fall. My goal is to continue growing in my knowledge while being a leader inside and outside the classroom.

Career Goals: I would like to either become a kindergarten teacher or be involved in the Children’s Ministry.

Anything else we should know? I love being involved at school and at church. I strive to spread joy to those around me wherever I go!

Project SEARCH



David Hall

Parents’ names: Kim and James Hall

Community Service: I am a volunteer at Swedish-Edmonds Hospital, helping to take care of staff and patients by serving food plus stocking food in the cafeteria.

Employment: I am not, but have been applying for multiple jobs in order to obtain employment.

Educational Goals: I would like to go to college in the future to study security management.

Career Goals: I would really like a job I enjoy and grow in. I also really want to help serve my community in that job.

Anything else we should know? Project SEARCH over the last year has taught me how to keep a job, as well as the importance of people. I have also learned how to apply for jobs which will help me gain more experience as well as a sustainable income. I have learned that it’s OK to believe in yourself and knowing that you have people to help/support you in your growth. I have really enjoyed my time at Project SEARCH. I also have outside interests, especially technology and how it improves the way of life for humanity.

Scriber Lake High



Vivian Bierwagen

Parents’ names: Tammy and Roy Bierwagen

Significant School Project: Design the ramen cup mask logo

VOICE Transition Program



Nicholas Chu

Parents’ names: Sidney and Kim Chu

Athletics: Walking

Community Service: I volunteer at a church.

Significant School Project: Animal and movie slideshow

Educational Goals: School for computers

Career Goals: Janitorial work

Anything else we should know? I like to watch movies.