Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month for April 2024

Edmonds Heights K-12

Silas Larose

I have a 3.97 GPA and participate in the robotics and musical theatre programs at EHK-12. I am also an Honors student at Shoreline Community College through Running Start, where I am currently researching the family business model to present at the UW Undergraduate Research Symposium. I am thankful for this honor.

Samuel Lunder

I want to thank the staff for selecting me as student of the month. I am a full time running start student, I also work as a lifeguard and swim instructor. Some other extra curricular activities that I have are prepping for my powerlifting competitions and helping lead a student leadership for my church. So a reason to being selected that I can think of is being able to balance life outside school while still prioritizing my education.

Gracie Carbonetti-Norton

I am so grateful to have been chosen as a student of the month! EHK12 has given me so many wonderful opportunities since I started high school here. I have gotten the chance to serve as our Thespian board’s secretary for the past two years, and had the pleasure of stage managing our 4th-8th grade musicals each semester. These opportunities have taught me how to plan large school events, how to stay organized even when things get crazy, and most of all, how to be a good leader. However, I’d like to think that I was chosen as a student of the month because I love to help out whenever I can, and I love making people feel included, and I especially love to make the people around me smile.

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Macyn Kautz

Macyn Kautz is a veteran eLearning student. She has been with us for 4 years and has shown so much growth. She works hard on her courses, strives to get good grades, and participates in her classes. Macyn is a strong self advocate and keeps in touch with all of her teachers on a regular basis. She is also taking courses through Sno-Isle Skills center and is learning about auto body repair. She hopes to continue her education in this field after graduation and we are all very proud of her hard work and accomplishments.

Lynnwood High

Red Reynolds

I attribute my selection of Student of the Month to my voracious appetite for learning and desire to see the world left better than I found it. Most of my free time is spent advocating for LGBTQIA+ students, along with non-human animal rights. If I’m not presenting at a PTA convention, I’m probably outside looking for bugs. I’d like to thank both of my parents, along with all of my teachers, for their infinite patience and letting me learn about what I love. We’re all struggling on this little rock out in space; a little kindness makes it a bit more bearable.

Stella Leland

I feel I have become a lot more involved since joining leadership and being class treasurer. These past few months I have helped with lots of school events. I helped organize the school talent show and even got to play-fight my friend dressed up as Godzilla and King Kong. During sixth period I’m an assistant for the attendance office while simultaneously doing my homework, working hard to keep up my grades. I’ve experienced and maintained positive relationships with my teachers as well. I am ready and prepared to finish the year strong.

Mountlake Terrace High

Alexa Brock

I am apart of honor society, I played varsity girls basketball, where I was awarded most improved, most valuable player, athlete of the week, and captain. I work two jobs outside of being in schools full time and make sure I fit in volunteer hours with that as well. I’m an active member within our community and school 🙂

Braedan Swan

I believe I was selected as Student of the Month because I am very involved around my school and maintain a high level of academic success. I play football and baseball for Mountlake Terrace, both of which made runs to state. I am also in National Honors Society and the STEM program.

Meadowdale High

Joko Sonko

I was selected as Student of the Month based on the ambition I’ve displayed consistently throughout the school year. At the beginning of the year I set two main goals, get consistent good grades each quarter to raise my overall GPA, and push myself out of my comfort zone to experience as much of the high school experience as I can. I am proud to say that I have maintained all A’s in all classes all year (with the exception of one B+) and I hope to end the year the same. I have involved myself in multiple clubs including UNICEF, our school step team, and occasionally drama. I am a three year track athlete, this year participating in sprints, jumps, and throws. I always make sure to treat everyone I encounter with kindness as you never know what people are going through and its everyone’s first time living.

Sofia Stepanchenko

Edmonds-Woodway High

Yuliana Villegas Hornedo

Something I believe that sets me apart from the rest is the independence I have learned this year. I’ve been on my own finishing my senior year of high school strong and getting ready to graduate. I’ve gone through a lot of obstacles in my life. Nonetheless I’ve persevered and have been working hard in all of my classes. As my parents have always told me “Echale Ganas mija” and those words have encouraged and pushed me to get this far. My parents have always been my inspiration, my courage, and my strength for a better future for myself & for them. I haven’t missed a day of school in all of April and I have shown strong dedication this past month of April. I hope the district saw that in me and it is why I have been chosen as one of the students for the month of April. The past few years have been hard on me but I’ve persevered and never let it affect my path to graduating. All the hardships are just a reminder that they needed to happen to lead to better things, a better future and better opportunities. Thank you to the Edmonds district staff for this acknowledgement of my dedication and hard work I’ve put in school this past month.

Sydney Eubanks

Scriber Lake High

Joshua Henderson