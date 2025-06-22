Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for May and June 2025

Isaac Fortin

Meadowdale High

As an ASB senator, as a JV Boy’s Tennis Captain and Girl’s Tennis Manager, as a Hi Q team member, and most importantly as a senior who is just tired and really wants to graduate already, I am incredibly grateful and honored to have been selected as a student of the month. Thank you to all the teachers and friends who pushed me to be able to be the person I am today, and thank you to the district for giving me such an award. This will absolutely inflate my ego. Special shout out to Keegan Wright for no particular reason, I just like the guy.

Kallie Blas

Meadowdale High

As a senior, staying involved in school was definitely one of my main priorities. Not only my academics, but in extracurriculars. I was a dance captain for a second year, which is one of my main values at this school as building connections and spreading positivity is one of my favorite things to do which is most achievable on dance team. I am in Leadership class where we encourage and implement spirit throughout the school and I’ve built so many new connections and learned so much about myself through that.

Jaxson Hulbert

Meadowdale High

I was pleasantly surprised when I got a text from my mom telling me to check me email and I found I was June student of the month! My schedule is very busy, as I have 8 classes. I do many arts like orchestra where I play upright bass, choir, the Impressions jazz choir, and theater. I played Zeke in our spring production of High School Musical. I also was part of the river in our Fall production of Eurydice. The cast and crew of Eurydice have been lucky enough to be chosen as one of the 8 schools in the entire country to go to Indiana for the International Thespian Festival. Only 8 schools in the US are chosen a year, and we are the first school since the 2000’s to attend from Washington. Despite all my arts classes and extracurricular arts, I also do wrestling, and I have since 8th grade. This year I made it to the State competition in the Tacoma Dome, and I aim to be state champ by my senior year.

Satee Gaim

Meadowdale High

Nour Bazzari

Lynnwood High

Besides grades and academics, I believe I have been a positive peer and student here at LHS. Since I’ve come here in my junior year, I’ve valued kindness and making sure that whatever classroom I was in or group of people I was with, I would leave knowing I had a positive impact. I always make the effort of being a helping hand and letting those around me know that they can depend on me for whatever the case may be. I make it a goal of mine to make any person I meet feel welcomed and that they could see me as a friend. I believe I have worked hard in the classes I’ve been in and put effort into speaking up, being creative, and staying engaged with both my teachers and peers. I know beyond high school I will surely involve myself in activities and communities that I love and feel connected to, and I can whole heartedly thank LHS for helping guide me in shaping who I want to become and how to get there. Thank you.

Lacey Arakelyan

Lynnwood High

I believe I was selected as May Student of the Month because of my leadership and dedication in planning Prom. As the Class Council Vice President for the Class of 2025, one of my biggest responsibilities is organizing this event. Throughout May, I worked closely with another student leader to plan and finalize every detail. We coordinated with vendors, managed decorations and ticketing, and made sure everything was ready for the big night. I’m proud of how smoothly everything came together. Being part of something that created lasting memories for our class was really special.

Leo Nakamura

Edmonds-Woodway High

I am honored to be selected as student of the month at EWHS. As Drum Major and multi-instrumentalist in Jazz Band, Wind Symphony, and Orchestra I try to lead by example and support my fellow students. I also compose, arrange, and teach music. Last year, I spent about two hours every week teaching brass fundamentals at CPM, which is where I found a passion for teaching music. Outside of music I’m an Eagle Scout and have held leadership positions in my troop and school clubs like National Honor Society and Tri-M. I always try to give back to my community. Most recently, I planned, developed, and built a new recycling system for the American Legion Post 66 to use to retire U.S. flags.

Anya Rutherford

Edmonds-Woodway High

I am honored to be chosen as a May student of the month. I love learning and challenging myself, and as a full IB student, I value the importance of hard work and perseverance. I am a cellist in the Philharmonic Orchestra and a member of the 2024 winning Battle of the Books team, Swords & Stories. Outside of school, I teach young children in the community as a Junior Coach for Girls on the Run and an instructor at Quiet Heart Wilderness School. Wherever I am, I seek to foster positive environments where people around me feel comfortable being themselves. Thank you to all the teachers, peers, and others that have supported me throughout high school; I would not have gotten through this without you.

Neil Pape

Edmonds-Woodway High

I am incredibly grateful to be chosen as a Student of the Month for May. Throughout High School I have made it a priority to be a positive presence in the classroom for both my peers and staff. I find that my best leadership style is leading by example as I hope to inspire my peers to be better people and positive members of their communities in addition to encouraging people to try their best in everything they do. I have been able to apply this philosophy through traditional leadership positions such as an appointed officer of the senior class or Chess Club President. I have seen how rewarding putting your best effort into everything is through these positions and I hope that I have succeeded in inspiring people to do the same and will continue to strive to do so in my post High School career.

Elanor Sansburn

Edmonds Heights K-12

I am thrilled to be chosen as student of the month. This past year I have had the privilege of serving as the President of our thespian troupe and am graduating with the distinction of International Honor Thespian. Additionally, I was able to assistant direct multiple shows for the younger children at our K-12 school. Through this I have realized how much I love teaching and my desire to work in early childhood education.

Nya Hopper

Edmonds Heights K-12

Jaxon Judd

Edmonds Heights K-12

I am honored to be selected as student of the month. I am so grateful to all of the instructors and staff at Edmonds Heights. I have been working hard to achieve all of my goals, such as earning my black belt in karate, developing my piano skills, and fostering my love for science. I wouldn’t have accomplished these goals without the help from my instructors. I am grateful to you all. I will continue to work hard at Edmonds College in the fall in order to get my AS degree and I plan on pursuing a career in veterinary medicine.

Allison Baggs

Edmonds Heights K-12

Thank you so much for choosing me as Student of the Month! I’ve really loved my time at Edmonds Heights—there’s such a warm, welcoming vibe here that’s made it easy to feel at home. I’m super grateful to my teachers for all their support and encouragement along the way. It feels really good to have the hard work I’ve been putting in recognized. This place has helped me grow a lot, and I’m thankful to be part of such a kind and supportive community.

Nicholas Iwuoha

Mountlake Terrace High

Izzy Horne

Mountlake Terrace High

Bennett Harvey

Mountlake Terrace High

Annalise Coster

Mountlake Terrace High

Ke’Vanni Fulson

Scriber Lake High

I think it was my focus and kindness that made me a student of the month. Always holding the doors for others, focusing in classes and doing my work efficiently, and just being, I guess, me.

Noemi Mora-Sanchez

Scriber Lake High

I was dedicated to push myself past my limits and put all my effort into my work and also becoming a better version of myself. One of my biggest accomplishments is passing all my classes with straight As. It made me feel really great inside.

Olivia Lacambra

Edmonds-Woodway High

Graham (Marcus) Icasiano

Edmonds-Woodway High

I’m so grateful to represent Edmonds-Woodway High School as a June Student of the Month! For me, high school has been about finding balance; it’s been important to me to continuously learn in areas of athletics, arts, academics, and leadership. High school has also been a time of forging and growing in friendships—from the track team to IB classes to my role as the school’s National Honor Society treasurer, I am so thankful for all of the wonderful people that I have met. Each and every one of them has helped shape the person I am today. In my mind, the constant searched for balance, learning, and social growth are the factors that have helped me to succeed in high school. I would highly recommend that all students remember that high school is a time of progress and self-discovery—not perfection—in all areas of life, including but certainly not limited to academics.

Emerson Beehler

Edmonds-Woodway High

I was selected as Student of the Month for my consistent hard work and dedication. I’ve always put in my best effort, whether it be rigorous IB classes, running in Cross Country and Track, or serving as the Senior Class Secretary, leading by setting an example for others to follow. Thank you to all my teachers and friends who supported me and helped me out along these last four years, as I wouldn’t be here without you.