Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for September and October 2023

Edmonds-Woodway High

Lily Wilson

I help those around me both in and out of class. I am active in ASB, being the Executive President and part of Leadership class. I am an actor in Play Production as well, and I will be playing Elizabeth Proctor in our upcoming production of The Crucible. I make an effort to make a welcoming environment to those around me and help everyone to feel comfortable being at school.

Brenna Lovgren

I am the ASB Executive Publicity Officer. I am also the Captain of the varsity cheer team. I am a member of the National Honors Society, and maintain a 3.9 gpa. I also helped organize and run our freshman orientation at the end of summer. I am always quick to volunteer my help, and enthusiastic in doing so. I am a kind and compassionate leader.

Lynnwood High

Jorge Gutierrez Medina (Jay)

I believe what sets me apart from the others is my kindness. I try to be as kind as possible even though some people believe I dont look it. If you get to know me I’m really nice. An a accomplishment that would separate me from others is my accomplishment of failing my freshman and sophomore and being behind by 9 credits to passing my junior year, doing summer school and now caught up and ahead in credits which I believe separates me from others because if I really want to achieve an accomplishment, I’m going to do it even if people don’t believe in me.

Julian Ussery

I am honored to be named student of the month for October. I feel that what set me apart is my dedication to school and my focus on what goes on in my classes. I’m sure my teachers would agree that I’m a leader in all of my classes and provide a model of outstanding behavior most of the time. I’m a bit of a Family Guy, and a man who positively can do all the things that make us laugh and cry. I believe that allows me to treat my classes like small communities where everyone works together and does their best.

Scriber Lake High

Bailey Rydeen

Student was selected by our staff. Student is a wonderful community member and hardworking. Student will be attending Cascadia College after graduation.

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Morgan Laskowski

Morgan Laskowski is a hard-working student with a positive attitude. She is polite, curious about learning, and frequently attends our Campus Resource Center. Additionally, Morgan advocates for herself by asking questions and getting help from her teachers.

Izak Scheel

Izak Scheel is a dedicated student who consistently strives to learn more. He advocates for himself by asking questions and attending the Zoom Help Hub. Izak is always courteous and appreciative of his teachers’ support. He never ceases to impress us with his growth as a student and person.Edmonds Heights K12

Edmonds Heights K12

Cordelia Carranza-McCullough

I’ve been attending Edmonds Heights K-12 since second grade, and I am very grateful for all the encouragement and support I’ve gotten from the amazing teachers there over the years. Encouragement to continue pursuing the things I love, and tremendous support in the areas where I struggle have all kept my love of learning alive. Thank you to any and all of the teachers and staff who selected me for student of the month. I would not be where I am today without you.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds-Woodway High

Kira Sutcliffe

I am so honored to receive this recognition and know that this wouldn’t be possible without the support of my teachers, peers, and family. I serve as a Student Advisor to both the Principal of Edmonds-Woodway and the Superintendent of the Edmonds School District. I am also an ASB Senior Class Appointed Officer and an actor in Play Production. Outside of school and extracurriculars, I love to spend time with family and friends, hike, and bake. After high school, I plan to attend four-year university and study either political science or public policy.

Caitlin Kuo

Being a part of the full IB-diploma program has challenged me academically and helped me grow as a person. I strive to be a passionate learner and team player both in and out of the classroom. I’m a proud member of Key Club, DECA, Chinese Club, and Hiking Club–as well as the president of Community Support Club, where we aim to enrich the lives of youth in the local community. I love learning more about my Asian heritage, and recently had the opportunity to intern at a Chinese Association as an assistant teacher, helping elementary and middle schooler’s learn more about the Chinese language and culture. I’m very grateful to be a student at EWHS, and for making the choice to be a part of the IB program. I’m excited to see what comes next in my journey, and will strive to make a positive impact wherever I go.

Mountlake Terrace High

Emslie Kenall

What a staff member says about Emslie: I love having Emslie in class! She is inquisitive and wants to truly know the subject. She is kind and gets along with everyone. She actively seeks to be inclusive and draws out the best in those around her. She is very active at MTHS in multiple clubs, where she is a ‘quiet leader’, often staying behind to make sure everything is cleaned up and ready.

I am involved in leadership for multiple clubs including EcoClub, Feminism, ASL, and Key Club. I am a strong leader; I am organized, get stuff done and am involved in the planning of club meetings and projects. I have volunteered at elementary schools for various events, as well as helped in fundraising and donation efforts. I have taken and am currently taking multiple AP classes in which I put a lot of my time and effort into.

Tyler Pham

What a staff member says about Tyler: He is an outstanding student leader. He has been fundamental in the success of starting the 2023/24 School Year. His leadership began in the summer as he worked to plan “shared experiences” for the school community. He is dedicated to elevating the daily experience for all students. He had some tough decisions to make this year regarding his extra-curricular commitments and decided his priority would be to focus on his student leadership roles in ASB and STEM.

Academic: Participating in Stem Honors Program.

School involvement: Student Body (ASB) President, Co-Founder of Mountlake Terrace High School HOSA, Participated in Tennis and Track, High-Q, Stem Leadership club, National Honor society.

Community Involvement: Volunteer at Edmonds food bank (Summer between Freshmen and Sophomore year), Volunteer at Swedish Hospital Edmonds(Junior year – Present)

Hobbies: Hiking, Piano, hanging out with friends and family.

I am currently working on my senior Capstone project that compares the quantity of secretomes produced from different stem cells when applied to wound healing that will be presented at the Central Sound Regional Science and Engineering Fair.

Edmonds Heights K12

Vladimir Shultz

I’ve been told that I’m attentive, give my all, and that I am a positive influence and helpful person with a knack for almost everything. Some other comments include that I should “Rule the world” or “be president,” which I hopefully assume is a joke – too much responsibility! However, personally, I believe what really sets me apart is my ability to adapt and make the best of a situation – this determination of mine is one of a handful of things that has kept my head above water. I don’t only hold myself above that line, though – I intend to try my best to uplift others as well – be it helping with something they can’t do or understand or just outright if they need support, whatever it is! I’ll always be in the corner you need me in most, which I think is just as important or perhaps even more than any of my more material-based proficiencies that got me here.

Emily Gee

Jazz Upp

Meadowdale High

Wyatt Waddel

Sarah Parker

Clubs & Activities: Link Crew, Hi-Q, ASB President

Honors: National Honors Society

Employment: Team member at Harbor Square Athletic Club

Educational Goals: I plan on attending a 4-year university to obtain a bachelor’s in Political Science, and hopefully further my education by attending Graduate School to obtain a Master’s degree

Rachel Reitz

During the fall season, I was a captain of the varsity girls soccer team as well as our leading goal scorer. As a leader on the team, I helped guide our group to our first District appearance in the last eight years. Additionally, in October, I committed to play Divison 1 soccer at Utah State University. Throughout, I have maintained a 4.0 GPA while playing soccer and volunteering inside and outside of school through Key Club and Edmonds Stream Team. Also, I became the vice president of HOSA club at MHS, helping to educate and encourage students to pursue careers in healthcare.

Mia Cantu

As a student athlete, I take pride in my accomplishments inside and outside of school. I always prioritize my schoolwork and grades before anything else. Whether my teachers or peers, I treat others with kindness and respect. Athletically, I am a part of the MHS fastpitch softball team as a captain where I show leadership and encouragement to better our team. I always try to do my best and work hard so the team succeeds. Being nominated for Student of the Month is an honor and thank you for the consideration!