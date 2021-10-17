Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for September 2021

Edmonds Heights K-12



Jayla Judd

Parents’ names: Julie & Johnny Judd

GPA: 3.4

Clubs & Activities: Musical Theater, thespian.

Honors: Honor roll for spring quarter at Edmonds College.

Educational Goals: To complete an associate arts degree, then earn a bachelor’s degree.

Career Goals: Something within the National Park Service.

Edmonds-Woodway High



Sophie Kimura

Parents’ names: Kristy & Doug Kimura

GPA: 3.95

Clubs & Activities: Earth Service Corps Club.

ASB: Clubs Officer.

Community Service: Seattle Aquarium youth volunteer and Edmonds Food Bank volunteer.

Educational Goals: To go to college and study environmental science.



Owen Lee

Parents’ names: Melissa Weakland & Eric Lee

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Mello Aires (jazz choir), Seattle Children’s Chorus, Edmonds Youth Commission Chair.

ASB: Executive Publicity Officer.

Community Service: 2021 Bezos Scholar.

Current Employment: Cook at Cafe Munir.

Educational Goals: Environmental studies major.

Anything else we should know? He/they pronouns (I don’t know if it matters but yea).

Lynnwood High



Payton Masters



Aidian Neely



Meadowdale High





Austin Seals

Parents’ names: Kolleen & David Seals

GPA: 3.99

Clubs & Activities: Link Crew, chess, NHS, sports medicine.

ASB: I was a senator as a freshman and sophomore; vice-president as a junior; and president senior year.

Athletics: Cross country and track and field.

Honors: Advanced Placement Statistics, Government, Literature.

Awards: First team All WESCO twice and second team All WESCO once.

Community Service: 130 hours.

Significant School Project: Me and some running friends refurbished the running trail behind the school on the south side of campus.

Educational Goals: To go to college for track.

Career Goals: I’m not sure yet.



Savannah Rainwaters

Parents’ names: Michele & Vito Rinaldi

GPA: 3.6

Current Employment: Stopwatch Espresso (barista).

Educational Goals: College.

Career Goals: Trauma focused therapy.

Mountlake Terrace High



Lindsey Ho

Parents’ names: Kristen & Donald Ho

GPA: 3.3

Clubs & Activities: Eco Club, ASU PR, Senior Class President.

Athletics: Varsity soccer, basketball, tennis.

Honors: Honors Bio, AP European History, AP US History, AP Language.

Awards: Varsity awards, Versatility Award.

Community Service: General fundraisers in the community, food drive work.

Significant School Project: Raising money for prom through ASB.

Current Employment: Dumpling Generation in Edmonds.

Educational Goals: To attend a four-year college.

Career Goals: To work in graphic design or business fields.



Ritika Khanal

Parents’ names: Puspa & Sanu Khanal

GPA: 3.98

Clubs & Activities: MTHS Hawkeye, creative writing, ecology club.

Awards: I was honored as the Washington state representative for the Al Neuharth Journalism conference, and served as co-editor of the student newspaper.

Scriber Lake High



Isabel Mendoza

Parent name: Amy Salgado

GPA: 3.0

Clubs & Activities: Leadership.

Significant School Project: Leadership.

Employment: Currently working at Dairy Queen.

Educational Goals: College.

Career Goals: A career in archeology.



Brandon Williams

Parent name: Jeannette Rochester

GPA: 3.56

Significant School Project: Leadership, locker painting.

Employment: Safeway.

Educational Goals: College.

Career Goals: Science field.

VOICE Transition Program



Michael Bulaclac

Parents’ names: Jean & Edgar Bulaclac

Clubs & Activities: Refit Dance class.

Community Service: Michael has had volunteer jobs at McDonald’s and Marshalls. He is a very hard worker and was adored by his coworkers.

Educational Goals: Finish his final year at VOICE!

Career Goals: To have a paid job and continue to spend time with my family.

Anything else we should know? Michael loves to make the people around him smile and laugh.