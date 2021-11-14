Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for October 2021

Edmonds eLearning Academy





Savvy Mau

Parents’ names: Chanda Lek and Michael Mau

Interests: I love to read and watch movies. I believe that the best thing in life is to constantly learn and keep your brain active.

Employment: I am currently a hostess at Olive Garden. Before I went full-time to EeLA, I would volunteer through my former high school’s Key Club. I regularly helped out with an organization that provided clothing for children in need called Clothes for Kids.

Education Goals: I would like to attend a community college or university for two years and then transfer to University of Southern California (USC) to receive a BA in Television and Film Production.

Career Goals: I would like to become a film producer.

Edmonds Heights K-12



Chayton Remle

Parents’ names: Matt and Rebecca Remle

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Red Eagle Soaring (native youth acting program), UNEA youth council member, and currently a Running Start student at North Seattle Community College.

Significant School Project: Helped designate Licton Springs as the first natural landmark in King County with UNEA youth group.

Employment: Is working as a participant of Na’ah Illahee.

Educational Goals: Working towards a degree and career in engineering or physics.

Career Goals: Working on building megastructures (a massive construction or structure that is relatively complex).

Anything else we should know? Oglala and Hunkpapa Lakota Sioux.



Finn Paynich

Parents’ names: John and Emily Paynich

Clubs & Activities: Edmonds Youth Commission, Advanced Musical Theater, Boundless Washington, dance classes at Village Theater, SOAR Club member

Honors: Honor roll at Edmonds College, International Thespian Society

Community Service: Beach cleanup with Edmonds Youth Commission, tree planting at Meadowdale Beach Park

Educational Goals: Attending Cornish College of the Arts

Career Goals: A career in the performing arts

Edmonds-Woodway High





Phillip Borchert

Parents’ names: Dianne and Paul Borchert

GPA: 3.9675, Part-time running start and Partial IB student

Clubs & Activities: TEDx @ Yost Park event arranging, EWHS Link Crew, Photography

Athletics: Varsity Captain on Edmonds-Woodway High School Soccer, Club Soccer at FC Edmonds, snowboarding, hiking, lifting

Honors: Member of National Honor Society, Edmonds College Honor Roll

Awards: Scholastic Art Awards Silver Key Recipient

Community Service: I volunteer at The Edmonds Food Bank on Mondays.

Educational Goals: Bachelor of Science degree

Anything else we should know? I’m very thankful for my close relationship with my family and grandparents. I also love food as well as trying new food. Shout out to all of my teachers, librarians, and counselors (Mr. C) for all of their support.



Alex Weber

Parents’ names: Kathryn and David Weber

GPA: 3.854

Clubs & Activities: Jazz band (section leader,) wind symphony (section leader,) Environmental activism club (EAC), Tri-M, Lessons for all, private trombone lessons

ASB: Instructional council

Athletics: soccer (varsity and JV as a goalkeeper)

Honors: National Honor Society, partial IB and partial running start.

Community Service: Lessons for all, three Puget Soundkeeper cleanups, two EAC beach cleanups, pep band

Current Employment: Pet/house sitter. I also have an art commission business but it’s just starting out and I have less than 10 projects completed so far.

Educational Goals: Four-year college or university, most likely the University of Washington, Wellesley, Western or UC San Diego.

Career Goals: Still undeclared, but considering marine science, counselling psychology, business/project management or graphic design. I plan to apply for a minimum wage job in the next few weeks (I was waiting to turn 18, and my birthday was last weekend) for workforce experience.

Lynnwood High





Veronica Rilling

Parents’ names: Rosana and Matthew Rilling

GPA: 3.95

Clubs & Activities: This year, I decided to participate in Key Club and National Honor Society, which will help me make a difference in my communities through volunteer work and other projects, while still making new friends and having fun!

Athletics: I’m a starting center midfielder for the Girls Varsity Soccer team, which is sadly coming to an end for this year. Later in the spring, I’ll be one of the managers for the boys soccer team.

Community Service: I volunteer at Rhody Ridge Arboretum, doing yard work and cleaning up. Soon, I’ll be doing more community service activities with Key Club and National Honor Society.

Educational Goals: I want to graduate with my bachelor’s of science from a four-year university, preferably University of Washington. I might want to continue on and earn my master’s.

Career Goals: I want a stable career that allows me the flexibility to travel and see the world. I also want to have a job that makes a positive impact on our society.

Anything else we should know? Something most people know about me is that I love my dog so much!



Karla Navarro

Parents’ names: Maria and Carlos Navarro

Clubs & Activities: Orchestra

ASB: ASB Secretary, Leadership

Athletics: Cross Country and Softball

Honors: AP Literature and Composition, Honors Pre Calculus

Anything else we should know? I love to build community within the school and hope to leave Lynnwood with a sense of unity and a welcoming environment.

Meadowdale High





Ethan Wright

Parents’ names: Mary and Mark Wright

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Co-President of the Debate Club; singer in Impressions jazz choir

captain of the Drumline; Link Leader; National Honor Society.

Athletics: Varsity tennis

Awards: Team spirit – tennis; first place in fall 2021 Drumline competition

Community Service: Founder of Seniors Connect. During quarantine, the residents of Quail Park Senior Center were in lockdown, so I founded a program where Meadowdale High connected with the seniors in their community. We decided to donate cards to their living center so they could reach out to their friends and family members without having to leave the facility. We ended up donating around 650 cards.

Current Employment: I’m the P.I.C. (Person in charge) at Brown Bear Car Wash

Educational Goals: I would like to attend a four-year college to get my master’s degree.

Career Goals: I would like to get a master’s degree in either business or chemical engineering.



Hazel Warner

Parents’ names: Angie McGuire and Brett Warner

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: LINK: coordinator for two years, link leader for three; member of the AWSL (Association of Washington Student Leaders) Student Voice and Advisory Council;

Gen Z Club: I’m a part of club leadership; social justice/activism club; National Honor Society member; Hi-Q member junior and senior years, captain my senior year; Battle of the Books competitor.

ASB: President senior year; freshman and sophomore years senator.

Athletics: Volleyball: two year varsity player; two year JV; varsity captain senior year

Tennis: JV captain junior year

Basketball: played freshmen and sophomore years; team captain freshmen year

Awards: MHS student of the month sophomore year; Rotary club student of the month junior year; JV Volleyball: Coaches Award – 2018; C-Team Basketball: Most Inspirational – 2018-2019

Community Service: Volunteer at Edmonds Food Bank during COVID-19 pandemic.

Current Employment: Tennis coach through Move60! (Edmonds School District)

Educational Goals: To attend a four-year university and possibly graduate school

Career Goals: Undecided

Mountlake Terrace High





Marcos Esquivel



Linaly Miyamoto

Parents’ names: Anh Duong and Robert Miyamoto

GPA: 3.88

Clubs & Activities: TSA, Hawkeye, TEMPO Yearbook

Future Career Goals: Intelligence analyst

Project SEARCH



Daniel Bamford

Parents’ names: Kristina Wills and Keith Bamford

Athletics: I play soccer, baseball, basketball, and I want to play football.

Community Service: I volunteered at Annie’s Kitchen.

Significant School Project: I am an intern at Project SEARCH in Endoscopy recovery and transport.

Career Goals: I want to work on trucks.

Anything else we should know? I really enjoy being outside. I like to cook dinner and watch TV. I take my dog out and feed the cats. I enjoy going to the water park. I like to build Legos.

Scriber Lake High





Rory Gilbert

Parent’s name: Jackie Gilbert

Educational Goals: To go to Lake Washington Technical College

Career Goals: Being a Mortician

Anything else we should know? I really appreciate the nomination



Mikaia (Wisteria) Ray

Parent’s names: Kristin and Steven Baxter

Clubs & Activities: Drama program at Meadowdale High

Employment: Babysitter

Educational Goals: Graduating High School

Career Goals: Becoming a wildlife rehabilitator

Anything else we should know? I’m genderqueer

VOICE Program





Angel A Martinez-Huerta

Parents’ names: Maria Huerta and Jonathan Cruise

Clubs & Activities: Work with my dad and spending time with my family

Employment: WorkForce Development Center

Educational goals: To have job skill

Career Goals: To have my own company one day.