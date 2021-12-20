Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for November 2021

Edmonds eLearning Academy



Joshua LeVasseur

Parent’s name: Lisa Levasseur

Interests: I am an avid reader, coin collector, I enjoy making YouTube videos, and enjoy riding my bike.

Community Service: I was a newspaper boy for around a year. In addition I applied for a community service position. Unfortunately, I did not get the job.

Education Goals: To finish high school and go through further education. I am still not certain what I want to do out of high school.

Career Goals: Math teacher is what I want to be but my career goal changes frequently.

Anything else you want us to know? The Blackthorn Key is one of the best book series ever. I definitely recommend reading it. In addition Fablehaven, the Xanth series, and Peter and the Starcatchers series.

Edmonds Heights K-12



Zeb Kovell

Go Falcons!



Lucia Bresee

Edmonds-Woodway High



Solveig Smith

Parents’ names: Lisa Haugen & Greg Smith

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: I have been a member of Earth Service Corps (ESC) club for the last three years.

Athletics: I am a student at Pacific Northwest Ballet School and have done various summer dance programs each year.

Honors: National Honor Society, Full IB Diploma candidate

Community Service: I am a volunteer at the Edmonds Food Bank. I am also a student leader with the pro-gun control organization Students Demand Action.

Current Employment: Shooby Doo Catering, Main St. Kids Daycare

Educational Goals: To attend a four-year college and hopefully pursue a degree in political science or environmental studies.

Anything else we should know? I am grateful for my family, friends, and teachers for helping me succeed in high school thus far!



Willa Jones

Parents’ names: Renee & Timothy Jones

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: DECA (Secretary), Asian-Pacific Student Union (Publicity Officer), National Honor Society (Vice President), & Spikeball Club (Publicity Officer). ASB: Executive Treasurer (12), Junior Class Treasurer (11)

Athletics: 9th (C) & 10th (JV) soccer.

Awards: Voted MVP for both C and JV soccer teams; fourth in DECA Area Competition marketing event

Community Service: 100+ hours

Significant School Project: I started and run @ewhsathletics Instagram account, where I document all sports at EWHS and post about important events, dates, and information. Excited for winter sports!

Current Employment: I run my own photography business (@photosbywillaj), taking senior/grad, athlete, couple, and family portraits!

Educational Goals: I am looking forward to graduating with a master’s degree in Business Administration or Marketing.

Career Goals: Make a lot of money by starting a big business.

Anything else we should know? The Edmonds-Woodway staff is the best.

Lynnwood High



Eesha Phambota

Parents’ names: Anita & Sanjiv Phambota

Awards: GPA ceremony from 10th grade, 9th grade GPA award and more

Educational Goals: Nursing field

Career Goals: Wanting to be a Medical Assistant

Anything else we should know? Always doing my best in school



Robeal Abite

Meadowdale High



Anabelle Mulik

Parents’ names: James Mulik & Aue Taratiera

GPA: 3.99

Clubs & Activities: For the past two years, I have been one of the co-presidents of the Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere (R.A.K.E.) Club, which spreads kindness to the students, teachers, and staff at the school, as well as to people in the community. Recently, I chartered the Pacific Islander Culture Club at Meadowdale High School. The club provides an opportunity for Pacific Islanders to connect and share their culture through song and dance. In early November, I was asked to lead the Christians with a Mission Club, and that is an opportunity that I am still considering.

Awards: Meadowdale High School Student of the Quarter, November 2021

Community Service: I have served the Meadowdale High School community by volunteering at some school events (such as Prom-ival) and by participating in drives to gather blankets, hats, gloves, scarves, and food and donating the items to those in need in the community.

Educational Goals: After high school, I will attend college and want to pursue studies in community-based health programs.

Career Goals: After college, I am considering a career as a community health worker. I feel it would be wonderful to work with the World Health Organization, so that I can help people around the world.

Anything else we should know? I am the founder of Kind♡Inspire, an Instagram account dedicated to spreading kindness.

I am thankful for the support from the teachers and staff at Meadowdale High School.



Suhayb Adnan Alqussari

Parent’s name: Adnan Alqussari

Mountlake Terrace High



Jaimee Wacker

Parents’ names: Pamella and Paul Wacker

GPA: 3.6

Clubs & Activities: Feminism; HBN

ASB: Public Relations

Athletics: cross country; track

Employment: I run my own photography business

Educational goals: To go to a four-year university

Career Goals: To be a film director or politician



Ammar Mustafa

Scriber Lake High



Sophie Knight

Parents’ names: Julia Antos, Brian Knight

GPA: 2.75

Current Employment: Kroger Company

Educational Goals: To attend community college

Career Goal: Art



Kyle Miller

GPA: 2.75

Clubs & Activities: Video Games

Significant School Project: Mini course

Educational Goals: College

Career Goals: Going to College and Working in the Video Game Industry

Project SEARCH



Ahmed Mohamed

Parents’ names: Hibaq Esse, Abdikhalaq Mohamed

Awards: One time I got a brass medal in baseball.

Significant School Project: Drawing and painting

Educational Goals: I would like to take computer, math, and English classes at Edmonds College.

Career Goals: I would like to be a computer technician someday.

Anything else we should know? I really like to use my phone and other types of technology. My dad was in the army for five years and he gets to travel for work. I think it’s an awesome thing that he does. I look up to my dad.

Voice Transition Program



Nicholas The Oliviera

Parents’ names: Candy Montinola & Kevin Platt

Clubs & Activities: At home TV.

Community Service: I am a student intern at Walgreens.

Significant School Project: I Completed internships at McDonald’s

Current Employment: I am looking for a job at a store.

Educational Goals: I’d like to go to Edmonds College.