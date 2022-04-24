Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for March 2022

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Grace Hannon

Parents’ names: Maria and Robert Hannon

Interests: My main interests include writing, reading, art, and sports. I love writing in school and in my spare time. During the latter, I enjoy crafting stories and attempting to finish my own full-length novels. The genres of fantasy and fiction are my favorites to write, and to read. Some of my favorite series to read include The Twisted Tale by Liz Braswell, and The Books of Bayern by Shannon Hale. As far as art, I enjoy watercolor painting, hand lettering, and making greeting cards using both techniques. I also like swimming, bike riding, and ice skating.

Community Service: The pandemic has prevented me from joining such services recently, but I hope to in the near future.

Education Goals: Throughout high school, I hope to maintain high grades, participate in either a running start or International Baccalaureate program, and participate in clubs/extracurricular activities. Afterwards, I wish to enter a community college or four-year university.

Career Goals: I hope to become a graphic designer and/or a published author.

Edmonds Heights K-12

Zebedee Schultz

Parent’s name: Jennifer Hewitt

GPA: 3.975

Clubs & Activities: The activities I am involved in are guitar, music writing, skateboarding and pottery.

Athletics: The athletics I am doing are track, walking, and bodyweight workouts.

Community Service: The community service organizations I have worked with and are dear to my heart are Food Lifeline and Facing Homelessness. I am also starting an internship with Masahiro Takakura, the sports medicine naturopathic doctor for the Mariners and a teacher at Bastyr University who is guiding me in my educational career.

Significant School Project: The most significant school project I have done is my fourteen page English 102 essay titled “Living as a Black American: The Historically Racist Obstacles that Impact Nearly Every Aspect of Life for Black Americans.”

Employment: I am currently working construction for Abode Builders.

Educational Goals: I am going to continue my education at Shoreline Community College fulfilling my prerequisites for either Bastyr’s naturopathic program or pre med.

Career Goals: I am going to pursue a career in the healing arts because I feel strongly about taking care of people and helping them restore their mental and physical health.

Anything else we should know? My educational journey has taken many twists and turns but with the guidance of my mom, Dimona Levari (my math teacher), and Christina Miles (my English teacher), I have grown into the student I am today. They have become more than educators to me; they are now family.

Katherine Peterson

Parent’s name: Tracey Peterson

GPA: 3.8

Athletics: Washington Rush Soccer

Honors: Honor Roll at Edmonds College

Community Service: Volunteer as a partner for Special Olympics Unified Sports during the soccer and basketball seasons.

Educational Goals: I plan to major in Design at Western Washington University.

Career Goals: To be a Graphic Designer.

Edmonds-Woodway

Julia Lee

Parents’ names: Cassandra Baker Lee and Sam Lee

GPA: 3.8

Clubs & Activities: NAHS, Volunteer at LittleBit Therapeutic Riding center, NHS

Honors: IB Program Candidate

Community Service: Volunteer and training team at LittleBit Therapeutic Riding Center, NAHS (Christmas cards for senior center, mural at Sherwood Elementary),

Employment: Instructor’s assistant, camp counselor (Horseback riding facilities)

Educational Goals: To attend the University of Washington

Career Goals: To become an occupational therapist (equine therapy and art therapy for adolescents).

Anything else we should know? I am pursuing an independent exploration in clay design and pottery.

Ashis Adhikari

Parent’s name: Laxmi Adhikari

GPA: 3.96

Clubs & Activities: APSU club

Educational Goals: Continue on with my study in college and earn a bachelor’s degree.

Career Goals: Learning computer science

Anything else we should know? I was surprised to be chosen as a Student of the Month because I didn’t feel like I did anything special but thank you so much for giving me this honor. It will be something I will remember for my senior year.

Lynnwood High

Sydney Navarro

Parent’s name: Emily Navarro

GPA: 3.97

Clubs & Activities: President of Class Council; National Honor Society; KeyClub; Tri-M ; French Club

Athletics: Captain of the tennis team; Co-Captain of cheer team

Community Service: 40+ hours (21-22 school year)

Current Employment: Michaels

Educational Goals: To attend a four-year university.

Career Goals: I hope to become something in the medical field.

Taliah Viles

Parents’ names: Rachelle Viles and Rico Sands

GPA: 3.0

Clubs & Activities: BSU

Athletics: Cheerleading

Awards: Student of the Month

Community Service: Bathing puppies

Current Employment: Retail

Educational Goals: Learning about stocks

Career Goals: To be a real estate agent and have my own dance studio.

Meadowdale High

Orion Thayer

Parent’s name: Todd Thayer

GPA: 2.627

Awards: Student of the Month

Educational Goals: I would like to study video game design.

Career Goals: I would like to work in video game design with a dream job of working for Monomi Park, Ghost Ship Games, or Mojang.

Anything else we should know? I’m proud of myself for achieving student of the month. School has not always been easy for me, but this last semester, I have been working very hard. It is cool to see my efforts pay off and even though I’m nervous about the future, I’m looking forward to graduating.

Chiwetalu Ekwueme

Parent’s name: Chinyere Ekwueme

GPA: 3.85

Clubs & Activities President of the Black Student Union

Honors: I take college classes at Edmonds College

Significant School Project: Martin Luther King virtual assembly

Employment: I work at Zumiez at Alderwood Mall

Educational Goals: To graduate from high school with a 3.9 GPA, then move on to a four-year university to obtain my bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Career Goals: Psychiatrist

Anything else we should know? I’m Nigerian

Mountlake Terrace High

Emma Kerani

Parents’ names: Roxanne and Kelly Kerani

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: TSA, Battle of the Books, MTHS Student Advisory Team, Connect Crew, National Honor Society

Athletics: Basketball and softball all four years.

Honors: I’ve placed in the top five in the state in at least one TSA event all four years of high school and competed at the national conference three times.

Community Service: I’ve volunteered as a softball coach, STEM camp counselor, and helped out at Lynnwood Elementary School.

Significant School Project: My junior year research paper on women’s sports in media

Current Employment: Basketball official

Educational Goals: To get (at least) a bachelor’s degree in sociology

Career Goals: My eventual goal is to become a researcher looking at sociology-related issues

Anything else we should know? I would prefer if you use they/them pronouns when referring to me but also anything works

Adison Mattix

Parents’ names: Michole and Chris Mattix

GPA: 3.57

Athletics: Varsity Basketball & Varsity Baseball

Honors: Member of the Basketball Team to earn WIAA Distinguished Scholastic Award (Sr.); Member of the Basketball Team to win WIAA Academic State Champs (Soph)

Awards: Sportsman Award State Game (Sr.); All Area Second Team Baseball (Jr.); All Wesco First Team (Jr.); Co-MVP MTHS Baseball (Jr.); Defensive Player of the Year Baseball (Jr.); Most Improved Basketball (Jr.)

Educational Goals: To attend the University of Hawaii at Manoa

Career Goals: A career in Exercise Science

Anything else we should know? Playing Baseball for the University of Hawaii at Manoa

Scriber Lake High

Piper Berkowitz

Parents’ names: Hallie and Eric Berkowitz

GPA: 2.5

Community Service: Mission continues

Employment: West Lake Ace Hardware

Educational Goals: Attend community college

Career Goals: nursing

VOICE Transition Program

William Frieboes

Parent’s name: Brenda Fieboes

Clubs & Activities: church

Significant School Project: Successful job training at Walgreens, Harbor Square, McDonalds, Goodwill.

Career Goals: To have a paid job.

Anything else we should know? I enjoy spending time with my family and I want to go to Disneyland.