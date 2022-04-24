Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for March 2022

Edmonds eLearning Academy
Grace Hannon
Parents’ names: Maria and Robert Hannon
Interests: My main interests include writing, reading, art, and sports. I love writing in school and in my spare time. During the latter, I enjoy crafting stories and attempting to finish my own full-length novels. The genres of fantasy and fiction are my favorites to write, and to read. Some of my favorite series to read include The Twisted Tale by Liz Braswell, and The Books of Bayern by Shannon Hale. As far as art, I enjoy watercolor painting, hand lettering, and making greeting cards using both techniques. I also like swimming, bike riding, and ice skating.
Community Service: The pandemic has prevented me from joining such services recently, but I hope to in the near future.
Education Goals: Throughout high school, I hope to maintain high grades, participate in either a running start or International Baccalaureate program, and participate in clubs/extracurricular activities. Afterwards, I wish to enter a community college or four-year university.
Career Goals: I hope to become a graphic designer and/or a published author.
Edmonds Heights K-12
Zebedee Schultz
Parent’s name: Jennifer Hewitt
GPA: 3.975
Clubs & Activities: The activities I am involved in are guitar, music writing, skateboarding and pottery.
Athletics: The athletics I am doing are track, walking, and bodyweight workouts.
Community Service: The community service organizations I have worked with and are dear to my heart are Food Lifeline and Facing Homelessness. I am also starting an internship with Masahiro Takakura, the sports medicine naturopathic doctor for the Mariners and a teacher at Bastyr University who is guiding me in my educational career.
Significant School Project: The most significant school project I have done is my fourteen page English 102 essay titled “Living as a Black American: The Historically Racist Obstacles that Impact Nearly Every Aspect of Life for Black Americans.”
Employment: I am currently working construction for Abode Builders.
Educational Goals: I am going to continue my education at Shoreline Community College fulfilling my prerequisites for either Bastyr’s naturopathic program or pre med.
Career Goals: I am going to pursue a career in the healing arts because I feel strongly about taking care of people and helping them restore their mental and physical health.
Anything else we should know? My educational journey has taken many twists and turns but with the guidance of my mom, Dimona Levari (my math teacher), and Christina Miles (my English teacher), I have grown into the student I am today. They have become more than educators to me; they are now family.
Katherine Peterson
Parent’s name: Tracey Peterson
GPA: 3.8
Athletics: Washington Rush Soccer
Honors: Honor Roll at Edmonds College
Community Service: Volunteer as a partner for Special Olympics Unified Sports during the soccer and basketball seasons.
Educational Goals: I plan to major in Design at Western Washington University.
Career Goals: To be a Graphic Designer.
Edmonds-Woodway
Julia Lee
Parents’ names: Cassandra Baker Lee and Sam Lee
GPA: 3.8
Clubs & Activities: NAHS, Volunteer at LittleBit Therapeutic Riding center, NHS
Honors: IB Program Candidate
Community Service: Volunteer and training team at LittleBit Therapeutic Riding Center, NAHS (Christmas cards for senior center, mural at Sherwood Elementary),
Employment: Instructor’s assistant, camp counselor (Horseback riding facilities)
Educational Goals: To attend the University of Washington
Career Goals: To become an occupational therapist (equine therapy and art therapy for adolescents).
Anything else we should know? I am pursuing an independent exploration in clay design and pottery.
Ashis Adhikari
Parent’s name: Laxmi Adhikari
GPA: 3.96
Clubs & Activities: APSU club
Educational Goals: Continue on with my study in college and earn a bachelor’s degree.
Career Goals: Learning computer science
Anything else we should know? I was surprised to be chosen as a Student of the Month because I didn’t feel like I did anything special but thank you so much for giving me this honor. It will be something I will remember for my senior year.
Lynnwood High
Sydney Navarro
Parent’s name: Emily Navarro
GPA: 3.97
Clubs & Activities: President of Class Council; National Honor Society; KeyClub; Tri-M ; French Club
Athletics: Captain of the tennis team; Co-Captain of cheer team
Community Service: 40+ hours (21-22 school year)
Current Employment: Michaels
Educational Goals: To attend a four-year university.
Career Goals: I hope to become something in the medical field.
Taliah Viles
Parents’ names: Rachelle Viles and Rico Sands
GPA: 3.0
Clubs & Activities: BSU
Athletics: Cheerleading
Awards: Student of the Month
Community Service: Bathing puppies
Current Employment: Retail
Educational Goals: Learning about stocks
Career Goals: To be a real estate agent and have my own dance studio.
Meadowdale High
Orion Thayer
Parent’s name: Todd Thayer
GPA: 2.627
Awards: Student of the Month
Educational Goals: I would like to study video game design.
Career Goals: I would like to work in video game design with a dream job of working for Monomi Park, Ghost Ship Games, or Mojang.
Anything else we should know? I’m proud of myself for achieving student of the month. School has not always been easy for me, but this last semester, I have been working very hard. It is cool to see my efforts pay off and even though I’m nervous about the future, I’m looking forward to graduating.
Chiwetalu Ekwueme
Parent’s name: Chinyere Ekwueme
GPA: 3.85
Clubs & Activities President of the Black Student Union
Honors: I take college classes at Edmonds College
Significant School Project: Martin Luther King virtual assembly
Employment: I work at Zumiez at Alderwood Mall
Educational Goals: To graduate from high school with a 3.9 GPA, then move on to a four-year university to obtain my bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Career Goals: Psychiatrist
Anything else we should know? I’m Nigerian
Mountlake Terrace High
Emma Kerani
Parents’ names: Roxanne and Kelly Kerani
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: TSA, Battle of the Books, MTHS Student Advisory Team, Connect Crew, National Honor Society
Athletics: Basketball and softball all four years.
Honors: I’ve placed in the top five in the state in at least one TSA event all four years of high school and competed at the national conference three times.
Community Service: I’ve volunteered as a softball coach, STEM camp counselor, and helped out at Lynnwood Elementary School.
Significant School Project: My junior year research paper on women’s sports in media
Current Employment: Basketball official
Educational Goals: To get (at least) a bachelor’s degree in sociology
Career Goals: My eventual goal is to become a researcher looking at sociology-related issues
Anything else we should know? I would prefer if you use they/them pronouns when referring to me but also anything works
Adison Mattix
Parents’ names: Michole and Chris Mattix
GPA: 3.57
Athletics: Varsity Basketball & Varsity Baseball
Honors: Member of the Basketball Team to earn WIAA Distinguished Scholastic Award (Sr.); Member of the Basketball Team to win WIAA Academic State Champs (Soph)
Awards: Sportsman Award State Game (Sr.); All Area Second Team Baseball (Jr.); All Wesco First Team (Jr.); Co-MVP MTHS Baseball (Jr.); Defensive Player of the Year Baseball (Jr.); Most Improved Basketball (Jr.)
Educational Goals: To attend the University of Hawaii at Manoa
Career Goals: A career in Exercise Science
Anything else we should know? Playing Baseball for the University of Hawaii at Manoa
Scriber Lake High
Piper Berkowitz
Parents’ names: Hallie and Eric Berkowitz
GPA: 2.5
Community Service: Mission continues
Employment: West Lake Ace Hardware
Educational Goals: Attend community college
Career Goals: nursing
VOICE Transition Program
William Frieboes
Parent’s name: Brenda Fieboes
Clubs & Activities: church
Significant School Project: Successful job training at Walgreens, Harbor Square, McDonalds, Goodwill.
Career Goals: To have a paid job.
Anything else we should know? I enjoy spending time with my family and I want to go to Disneyland.
