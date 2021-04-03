Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for March 2021

Edmonds eLearning Academy
Emma Gorman
Mother’s name: Kama Gorma
Father’s name: Dai Gorman
Interests: I’m interested in travel.
Community Service: I’ve been a part of many school fundraisers, gift wrapping, car washes, babysitting, and summer camps.
Education Goals: I hope to find a passion outside of school.
Career Goals: I hope to find a career path after high school through experience.
Edmonds Heights K-12
Siraj Dabbagh
Mother’s name: Souha Hallak
Father’s name: Mustapha Dabbagh
GPA: 3.6
Clubs & Activities: Explorer prep internship
Current Employment: T-Mobile Internship
Educational Goals: Software engineering degree
Career Goals: Software Engineer
Emily Doak
Mother’s name: Anna Doak
Father’s name: Randy Doak
GPA: 3.9
Clubs & Activities: Ballet
Honors: Honors College at Shoreline Community College (Running Start)
Educational Goals: University of Washington
Career Goals: A science related field
Edmonds-Woodway High
Mirian Ramos
Mother’s name: Teresa Ramos
Father’s name: Maer Garcia
GPA: 3.3
Clubs & Activities: Tutoring club
Awards: Student of the month
Community Service: Helping at College Place Elementary School
Current Employment: Romeo’s pizza
Educational Goals: To go to medical school
Career Goals: To work as a cardiologist or in forensic medicine
Anything else we should know? I am from El Salvador. I have been in the U.S. for almost two years. I’m a student in the ELL program at Edmonds-Woodway High School. My first language is Spanish. I am now in level 2. I like to go running in my free time.
Steele Swinton
Mother’s name: Lisa Swinton
Father’s name: Oscar Swinton
GPA: 3.88
Clubs & Activities: Black Student Union, National Honors Society
Athletics: Football, Basketball, Track
Awards: First Team All-Wesco Running back
Community Service: Teach ASL to 3rd and 4th graders an hour each week
Educational Goals: To go to a four-year university
Lynnwood High
Manan Vasdev
Mother’s name: Sunita Vasdev
Father’s name: Ravinder Vasdev
GPA: 3.99
Clubs & Activities: Chamber Orchestra, Tri-M, Key Club, FBLA, Cascade Youth Symphony Orchestra
Educational Goals: Attend a four-year university and study business.
Hannah Tang
Mother’s Name: Cynthia Cheng
Father’s Name: Trung Tang
GPA: 3.96
Clubs & Activities: Photography Club (Vice President)
ASB: ASB Tech
Athletics: Varsity Swim Team (Captain) and Track & Field
Awards: Edmonds Art Festival Award (Photography); Scholastic Arts and Writing Gold Key Award (Photography); Scholastic Arts and Writing Silver Key Award (Photography);
Scholastic Arts and Writing Honorable Mention Award (Photography)
Educational Goals: I plan to study at a four-year university and graduate with a bachelor’s degree.
Career Goals: Business or Engineering
Meadowdale High
Quinn Bennett
Mother’s name: Julie Bennett
Father’s name: Brad Bennett
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: Book Club (President), Environmental Club (President), LINK, Member of Edmonds School District Superintendent Student Advisory Board, Member of Association of Washington Student Leaders Student Voice and Advisory Council ASB
Athletics: Spirit Squad
Honors: National Honor Society
Community Service: I volunteer at Willow Creek Salmon Hatchery & Education Center.
Significant School Project: Starting the Book Club this year. It has been so amazing connecting with other readers and challenging myself through experiencing different perspectives from a diverse range of authors.
Current Employment: No official job, but I dog walk every week.
Educational Goals: I plan to pursue a major in marketing with a minor in English at a four-year university. While I haven’t gotten all of my decisions back yet, there’s a high chance that I will attend the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington. My biggest goal is to take full advantage of the opportunities college will provide me with.
Career Goals: Upon entering the workforce, my dream is to secure a job that will allow me to work from anywhere in the world. To elaborate, I plan to become a digital nomad, working from my computer while being completely location-independent. Later in life I might attend graduate school to obtain a master’s degree in Library Science so I can become a librarian!
Anatolii Systuk
Mother’s name: Galyna Systuk
Father’s name: Anatolii Systuk
GPA: 3.65
Mountlake Terrace High
Heather Miles
Mother’s name: Shawna Miles
Father’s name: Clinton Miles
GPA: 3.65952
Clubs & Activities: Hawk Broadcast Network (HBN) & Honor Society
Honors: AP AB Calculus, AP Physics, AP American Government and Politics, Honors STEM English 12, Honors Pre-Calculus, AP Language and Composition, AP US History, Honors Humanities, Honors Algebra 2, Honors Geometry, Honors Chemistry, Honors Biology, Honors World History, Honors 9th Grade English.
Community Service: Helping sell DVDs at graduation; being a counselor for STEM camp for two years.
Significant School Project: A toy that helps kids learn to spell.
Educational Goals: I plan to go into Community college for two years, then go to a specialized school or program oriented around what I want to do.
Career Goals: Teacher, politician, director, marketing, HR, producer, government administration.
Anything else we should know? I love cats, spiders, and math. I have great teachers who help me. Amazing friends who support me. As well as an awesome family who is always there for me.
Skyler Knight
Mother’s name: Camille Knight
Father’s name: Dustin Knight
GPA: 3.8
Clubs & Activities: ASB
ASB: Executive ASB Secretary
Current Employment: Mr. Kleen Car Wash
Educational Goals: Acceptance to the University of Washington
Future Career Goals: Law
Scriber Lake High
Elysia Prado
Mother’s name: Kori Brown
Project SEARCH
David Hall
Mother’s name: Kim Hall
Father’s name: James Hall
Clubs & Activities: I used to do the Hang Out club in high school.
Athletics: I participated in basketball and soccer in the Special Olympics.
Awards: I received the John Campo award for dedication in 2019. My senior year of high school, I was elected Homecoming Prince. I am also certified in Microsoft PowerPoint. In middle school I made it to the National Junior Honor Society.
Significant School Project: During Zoom classes for Project SEARCH, we created our own businesses.
Educational Goals: I want to go to either Edmonds Community College or Shoreline Community College to take classes in security operations.
Career Goals: I would like to work doing something in security.
Anything else we should know? I like to practice computer programs in different languages. I like to play video games. I like to listen to music. I like to create video game modifications. I recently started walking and it’s hard but I will eventually enjoy it. I am very dedicated to my internship at Swedish-Edmonds Hospital in security.
VOICE Transition Program
Sophie Paynich
Mother’s name: Emily Paynich
Father’s name: John Paynich
Clubs & Activities: Transition Club
Community Service: Not yet.
Educational Goals: Courtesy clerk
Career Goals: A party princess (Disney)
Anything else we should know? I love cats and baby dolls
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.