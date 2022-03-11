Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for February 2022

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Lukas McAteer

Edmonds Heights K-12

Gabrielle Lombard

Parents’ names: Anne and Chris Lombard

GPA: 3.98

Clubs & Activities: American Heritage Girls

Athletics: Golf and Volleyball

Honors: Honor Roll at Edmonds College

Awards: Stars and Stripes Candidate; Honorable Mention Wesco Volleyball (2021); Second Team Wesco volleyball (2020).

Preston Miller

Parents’ names: Ginger Miller and Peter Richison

Clubs & Activities: Guitar building, photography, and auto tech

Athletics: Weight lifting

Awards: Sno-Isle Technology Student of the Quarter Fall 2021-2022

Community Service: Cedarwood Food Bank

Significant School Project: Teaching Assistant in guitar building

Current Employment: Courtesy Clerk at Central Market in Shoreline

Educational Goals: Associate’s degree in criminal justice

Career Goals: Entrepreneur and police officer

Anything else we should know? Thanks for the nomination and selection!

Edmonds-Woodway High

Yongjoo (Daniel) Kim

Ji Choi and Min Kim

GPA: 3.953

Clubs & Activities: Camerata a student-led chamber orchestra led by myself as Concertmaster and Co-President; Key Club, a service-oriented club that is part of Kiwanis International! We have service projects, such as making cards for hospitals, book collection for schools and homeless shelters, and making care packages for homeless shelters! I have been secretary since the middle of my junior year until now; Student Advisor to the School Board (I work with the Board during their official meetings every other Tuesday to represent EWHS and to talk about problems and solutions for our district and schools with my fellow student advisors).

I am also part of the local Korean cultural center known as Morning Star Cultural Center. It’s in Lynnwood! I have performed the Korean drums for dignitaries in Guatemala, Hawaii, and South Korea for about three to four years now.

ASB: Appointed Officer for Senior Class ASB!

Honors: National Honors Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, QuestBridge National College Match Finalist, IB Diploma Candidat

Awards: The President’s Volunteer Service Award

Community Service: Faneros, which is a non-profit organization for students with autism. I teach violin to students with autism on Saturdays. Northwest Youth Chamber, which is a non-profit Bellevue Chamber Orchestra where we perform for charities and government events. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health volunteer where I organize and pass out supplies to doctors and nurses while also going around the hospital and engaging in patient activities and shadowing medical personnel. I also volunteer around my church for events such as Holyween (a Halloween-inspired game night), Family Night (a night filled with games and dinner for the adults at our church), and Vacation Bible School every summer!

Current Employment: I tutor elementary and middle schools during my free time on weekdays!

Educational Goals: I hope to major in Biology, Biochemistry, or Human Biology in college and graduate on a pre-medical track, preferably at a college out-of-state! Medical school is also something I would want to pursue after my undergraduate studies.

Career Goals: I hope to become a family doctor and/or a pediatrician. While I want to start out my career at a large hospital environment, I also want to pursue my own private practice later on.

Anything else we should know? Thank you so much for this huge honor!

Larissa Meyer

Parents’ names: Laura and Dave Meyer

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: I am the president of FIRST Robotics FRC team 2522, I play the alto saxophone in the EWHS Jazz Ensemble I, and the bass clarinet in Wind Symphony.

Honors: I am an active member of the National Honor Society and the Tri-M Music Honor Society.

Community Service: I am a teacher for my school’s Lessons For All, where I provide free, private lessons for elementary school band students.

Educational Goals: My goal is to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering at a STEM university.

Career Goals: I would love to work as a mechanical engineer on a team of interdisciplinary engineers with a career in prototyping.

Lynnwood High

Titus Adejare

GPA: 3.69286

Clubs & Activities: Boys Golf

Athletics: Boys Golf as a junior

Anthony Guinto

Meadowdale High

Deklund DeBell

Parents’ names: Angela and Charles DeBell

GPA: 3.9

Clubs & Activities: Hi-Q; Sports Med club

Athletics: Cross Country; Track and Field

Awards: Most Inspiration Award for Cross Country

Current Employment: I work for a landscaping company

Educational Goals: To earn a four-year degree from Western Washington University

Career Goals: I want to be a firefighter

Sarah Reitz

Parents’ names: Mary and Paul Reitz

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Key club, National Honors society, Environmental club, RAKE club, a LINK leader.

Athletics: Captain of the varsity soccer team in 2021 and captain of the varsity golf team in 2021 and 2022.

Honors: Artwork selected for the Edmonds School District Calendar 2021.

Awards: Tied for first place in Wesco South Girls Golf in 2021, and took third place in 2020

Community Service: Volunteer with the Edmonds Stream Team and the Edmonds Stewards Program; Peer tutoring.

Current Employment: The Cheesecake Factory

Educational Goals: Plan to attend a four year university and study biohealth, then attain a doctorate in optometry.

Career Goals: Pediatric Optometrist.

Mountlake Terrace High

Jae Benally

Parents’ names: Nancy and Benny Whitson

GPA: 2.1

Educational Goals: College

Career Goals: GameStop, Graphic Artist

Jordan Kearns

Scriber Lake High

Carly Cooper

Parents’ names: Beth and Ken Cooper

GPA: 3.9

Community Service: Volunteer at PAWS animal shelter

Current EmploymentEducational goals: I am planning on attending Edmonds College in the fall.

Career goals: I am interested in veterinary medicine.

Anything else we should know? I am a running start student at Edmonds College.

Alejandro Linan

GPA: 2.75

Current Employment: CoCo’s

Educational Goals: Owning a business in Culinary Arts

Career Goals: College for Culinary Arts

Project SEARCH

Brittany Brigham

Parents’ names: Torrie and Joe Brigham

Clubs & Activities: Back in high school, I was in Warriors for Christ and I was also on the yearbook staff as the photographer.

Athletics: I used to be on the Track and Field team in middle school.

Awards: I earned a blue ribbon for the 100-meter dash.

Community Service: I volunteered at Harborview Medical Center and I participated in Girl Scouts in elementary school.

Educational Goals: I would like to go to school and study photojournalism.

Career Goals: I would like to get a job before I go to college.

Anything else we should know? I take photos all over the community from Edmonds to Seattle and my photos end up in the paper and on the news.

VOICE Transition Program

Sammy Douglas

Parents’ names: Cindy and Jeff Douglas

Athletics: Loves to swim!

Current Employment: MOD Pizza

Anything else we should know? Sammy loves listening to all kinds of music, coloring and helping out in the kitchen (ESPECIALLY making pizza and banana bread).