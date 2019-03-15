Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for February 2019

Edmonds eLearning Academy
Mother’s Name: Stephanie Butcher
Father’s Name: Brent Butcher
Interests: I like exploring the world and learning all about it. The world we live in has so many surprises.
Community Service: Pretty much all community service I do is at my church. I like helping people there.
Future Education Goals: I plan on getting out of high school with a 4.0 GPA. Other than that, I don’t have many.
Future Career Goals: I’m not 100 percent sure of my career goals but I know that I want to be a writer. I love writings stories and sharing them with other people.
Edmonds Heights K-12
Mother’s Name: Kathy Griffin
Father’s Name: Sean Griffin
Clubs & Activities: Thespian Troupe Officer
Honors: Edmonds Community College Honor Roll
Future Educational Goals: To study literature and history at Seattle Pacific University
Mother’s Name: Susanne Sershon
Father’s Name: Edward Sershon
GPA: 3.9 at Edmonds Community College.
Clubs and Activities: Jesse spent six years on FIRST robotics teams, and has spent the last two years doing musical theater.
Honors: Edmonds Community College Honor Roll for the past four quarters
Awards: Dean’s List Semi-Finalist during the 2016-2017 First Tech Challenge Season; Director’s Award during Edmonds Heights Musical Theater Gala for Outstanding Work in “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.”
Community Service: Jesse has spent the last three years volunteering to teach middle school robotics teams at Edmonds Heights.
Current Employment: Graphics and Marketing Lead at Edmond’s Community College’s Center for Student Engagement and Leadership
Future Educational Goals: Jesse is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Music Education: Voice at the University of Washington, Seattle.
Edmonds-Woodway High
Mother’s Name: Tolani Mwatha
Father’s Name: Anthony Mwatha
Athletics: Cross Country
Honors: Full IB
Community Service: Volunteered at Wonderland Child & Family Services
Significant School Project: I completed the Extended Essay in the area of film studies, which involved an extensive amount of preparation and research.
Future Educational Goals: My goal is to attend a four-year university
Future Career Goals: I would like to work as a business executive or a film director.
Anything else we should know? I am thankful for my family for pushing me to be to better everyday and always supporting my education.
Mother’s Name: Mebrak Gebreamlak
Father’s Name: Belai Kahassai
GPA: 3.4
Clubs & Activities: Black Student Union, Middle Eastern Student Union, Colores Unidos
Honors: Snohomish County NAACP October Student of the Month 2018; Shirley
Walthall Youth Achievement Award.
Significant School Project: Organizing the Martin Luther King, Jr. assembly
Future Educational Goals: I’m currently interested in studying arts management or English at Columbia College, Chicago.
Future Career Goals: To follow a path that intersects in social justice and the creative arts.
Jennifer Osburn
Mother’s Name: Ellie Osburn
Father’s Name: Mike Osburn
GPA: 3.98
Clubs & Activities: 4-H Puppy Power, Robotics, Tri-M, Pep Band, Jazz Band, ACE Mentorship, American Heritage Girls, (and working on starting a club: Royal Students for Life).
Athletics: Cross Country & Girl’s Golf.
Honors: Wind Ensemble Honors, Jazz Ensemble 1, AP Calculus BC, AP English Literature and Composition, AP Physics, AP US History, AP Calculus AB, AP European History, English 10 Honors, Chemistry Honors, Pre-Calculus Honors, Biology Honors, World History 9 Honors, English 9 Honors, Algebra 2 Honors.
Awards: Sno-Isle Children’s Bookmark Contest 2007, Principal’s Award every year at Lynnwood Elementary School, Honor Band 2013, President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honor Roll every year at Alderwood Middle School, National Honor Society at Alderwood Middle School, November 2014 Student of the Month at Alderwood Middle School, Puppy Power 4-H Junior Leader Award, Rotary International Student of the Month March 2015, Alderwood Middle School Honor Garden Award, Lynnwood High School Academic Achievement Award every year, Microsoft Office Specialist in PowerPoint and Word, National Honor Society at Lynnwood High School, AAUW 2018 Certificate of Excellence, Lynnwood High School Athletic Letter Award in cross country.
Community Service: Raised a service dog, visit elderly, Tri-M food drive every year at Lynnwood High School.
Education Goals: Start in community college and then transfer to a university to complete a bachelor’s degree, possibly in architecture.
Future Career Goals: To become an architect or engineer.
Anything else we should know? I’ve enjoyed my time at Lynnwood High School. I am proud of our President Donald J. Trump. I am committed to the Pro-life movement, and I love my Catholic faith. I became a Type 1 diabetic in Middle School and have learned to manage it and keep up with my classes and sports.
Mother’s Name: Maria Navarro
Father’s Name: Carlos Navarro
Athletics: Football, baseball
Honors: LHS athlete of the month
Awards: Snohomish County football officials Hall of Fame Scholar athlete award
Current Employment: McMenamin’s
Future Educational Goals: Immigration Lawyer
Future Career Goals: To help out as many families and people as I can.
Meadowdale High
Mother’s Name: Jody Marx-Prunier
Father’s Name: Jimmy Prunier
GPA: 3.87
Clubs & Activities: Choir
Awards: Meadowdale High Track and Field Varsity letter 2016, 2017, and 2018; Student of the quarter January 2019; Selected for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence award; Selected for membership in the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS)
Current Employment: AMC Theatres
Future Educational Goals: Go to college and get my PhD
Future Career Goals: To be an anesthesiologist
Mother’s Name: Roxanne Helleren
Father’s Name: Jan Helleren
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: Plays guitar
Athletics: Enjoys long distance running, hiking, backpacking, being outdoors
Honors: National Honor Society; Edmonds Community College Dean’s List
Awards: Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Award
Community Service: I am an Eagle Scout and have participated in multiple service projects through the Boy Scouts. My Eagle Scout project consisted of installing a chain link fence to deter vandalism for Calvary Chapel Church in Edmonds.
Significant School Project: I participated in an Eagle Scout project at Meadowdale building benches.
Current Employment: I am currently working for Select Homes, a residential construction company in Edmonds. I do manual labor and construction related tasks.
Future Educational Goals: I plan on obtaining a degree in Fire Science.
Future Career Goals: I plan on becoming a Firefighter/EMT and owning my own business in the future.
Anything else we should know? I am very involved in youth activities at my church, Canyon Hills Community Church in Bothell, and have gone on two mission trips to Ecuador for reconstruction after an earthquake.
Mountlake Terrace High
Mother’s Name: Laurie Eyman
Father’s Name: Brendan Eyman
Clubs & Activities: The Hawkeye
Honors: Three-time recipient of a Band letter.
Awards: Digital story of the year for podcasting honorable mention; Eagle Scout Community Service – 500-plus hours through BSA.
Future Educational Goals: To obtain a degree in Journalism.
Future Career Goals: To Cover a World Series, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, and March Madness tournament in one year.
Mother’s Name: Akberet Afework
Father’s Name: Stefanos Beraki
GPA: 3.57
Clubs & Activities: Part of Executive ASB (Big Six), IATRIX 21 (Public Relations), The Hawkeye, TSA, and National Honor Society
ASB: Executive ASB (Big Six Treasurer)
Honors: STEM English 12 Bioscience, AP Biology, AP Statistics, AP US Government and Politics
Awards: Finalist for STEM Careers at WA State TSA Competition; UW CIIID Summer Scholars Program Graduate
Community Service: I’m a volunteer at my community Eritrean Church in Seattle as well as various community outreach programs. I’ve helped out in with ASB and STEM such as the food drive, middle school outreach, etc.
Significant School Project: Currently working on a project for STEM that looks into culturing bacteria in order to help improve and support the immune system within the human body. The project focuses on IFN expression as well as lactic-acid bacteria use. Another project was the first ever MTHS Lip Dub (ASB project) as part of a way to foster community growth and unity at Terrace.
Current Employment: Although not getting paid, I am currently employed as a lab volunteer at the UW Department of Immunology CIIID Institute.
Future Educational Goals: I hope to study medicine and get a degree within Biology with an emphasis on Neuroscience or Immunology, as well as attending the University of Washington.
Future Career Goals: Becoming a biomedical research scientist with a medical background.
Anything else we should know? I am Eritrean and hope to make my family and community proud. I also go by many nicknames ranging from “Selfie Semira” and “Semaymay” to “Semyra.” I am really passionate about biotechnology and write songs as a hobby.
Project SEARCH
Mother’s Name: Odette Bucsit
Father’s Name: Ron Bucsit
Athletics: I do weight lifting everyday after school.
Community Service: Volunteer at Swedish Edmonds Hospital
Current Employment: I’m interning at the cafeteria serving food to customers.
Future Career Goals: Working in a restaurant washing dishes and serving food to peopl
Anything else we should know? I’m a hard worker. I like exercising. I’m punctual.
Scriber Lake High
Mother’s Name: Deb Good
Father’s Name: Ty Winston
GPA: 2.8
Future Educational Goals: I plan to attend Edmonds Community College
Future Career Goals: Psychologist
Anything else we should know? I like pizza. I wrote in this year’s book released by Scriber Lake High School titled “Listen.”
Mother’s Name: Kimberly Olds-Craig
Father’s Name: Charles Craig
GPA: 2.7
Clubs & Activities: GSA, Social justice
Community Service: Food bank
Future Educational Goals: To get a college scholarship
Future Career Goals: I want to be able to help people, maybe in a psychology field
VOICE Transition Program
Mother’s Name: Kim Hall
Father’s Name: James Hall
Clubs & Activities: The Hangout Club
Athletics: Special Olympics basketball and soccer
Honors: Honors Society – middle school
Awards: Employee of the month – Work Adjustment
Significant School Project: Dollar Tree Internship
Current Employment: Lowe’s Home Improvement
Future Educational Goals: Technology
Future Career Goals: I’m excited to work at Lowe’s
Anything else we should know? I like to watch war movies and movies in general but mostly war films.