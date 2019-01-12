Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for December 2018

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Carlos Augusto Velazquez

Mother’s Name: Grace Valencia

Father’s Name: Francisco Velazquez

Interests: I’ve played soccer since I was four years old. I played for the Seattle Sounders Academy at the height of my soccer career, however my career ended when I fractured both my ankles separate times. I also enjoy writing poetry about how I view the world.

Community Service: I used to volunteer when I was younger as a translator for church/community events. I also volunteered at St. John’s church in Yakima helping the less fortunate take canned food to their car.

Future Education Goals: I plan to obtain all the knowledge I need to in order to sell insurance. I don’t intend on going to college because I didn’t get a scholarship and I don’t want any student loans hanging over me like a noose. I’d rather get my licenses to sell insurance and start off where my brother started when he got out of college.

Future Career Goals: I plan on opening my own Insurance Agency after I get my private pilot’s license.

Anything else you want us to know? I’m a very blessed individual because I come from a place where teenagers have crime ridden lifestyles. I’ve devoted my life to chase my dreams instead of ending up dead or in jail.

Edmonds Heights K-12

Joshua Holter

Mother’s Name: Anne Ching-Holter

ASB: Volunteer 2015-2017, President 2017-2018

Community Service: Math Tutoring, ESD equity meeting and special needs input session attendee

Significant School Project: Japanese American Internment

Future Educational Goals: To earn a degree in computer science and/or mathematics

Future Career Goals: STEM related field, Mathematics and programming

Anything else we should know? “It’s not how fast you get there, it’s that you keep going.”

Charlotte Day

Mother’s Name: Amy Day

Father’s Name: Cliff Day

GPA: I’m in a pass/fail program but my GPA at Shoreline Community College is 3.87

Clubs & Activities: Musical Theater, Tap Dance

Athletics: Circus Acrobatics, Basketball

Awards: Received Edmonds Arts Festival Student award, 2016. Future City Most Holistic Approach – 2 years – 2013, 2014

Community Service: Teaching assistant in Art and the Art of Science classes at Edmonds Heights K-12. Established recycling and composting program at church

Significant School Project: Learned “Out There” from The Hunchback of Notre Dame in English and American Sign Language for a theater competition

Current Employment: Frances Anderson Center as a circus coach

Future Educational Goals: To attend art school

Future Career Goals: A career using art such as teaching, graphic design, etc.

Anything else we should know? I have a sculpture called Patent No. 1 on display in the lobby of the Microsoft Research Lab in Redmond.

Edmonds-Woodway High

Carina Ly

Mother’s Name: Valerie Ly

Father’s Name: Nick Ly

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: President of EWHS Chinese Club; President of EWHS Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA); Violinist in EWHS Philharmonic Orchestra; EWHS Link Crew Leader

ASB: Interhigh District Officer

Honors: Coca-Cola Scholars Semifinalist; Washington State Senate Page; National Honor Society Member; Microsoft Office Master; Future Business Leaders of America Member of the Month

Awards: President’s Volunteer Service Award; 2017 CTE Leadership Award; Microsoft Office Specialist State Championship (3rd)

Community Service: Swedish Hospital Edmonds Volunteer; Special Olympics USA Games Volunteer; EWHS Key Club

Significant School Project: PerfectChinese.org, an educational website that contains a four-year curriculum with textbook dialogues that include English translations accompanied by authentic recordings and a vocabulary list, which has important phrases related to each unit.

Future Educational Goals: To attend Stanford University

Future Career Goals: Computer Science or Business

Anthony Edwards

Mother’s Name: Monica Edwards

Father’s Name: Matt Edwards

GPA: 3.88

Clubs & Activities: Drummer in Jazz Ensemble I, Wind Symphony percussion section leader, marching band drum major, boys swim team captain, EWHS Student Representative to the Instructional Council

Athletics: Edmonds-Woodway Boys Swim. 3x state athlete and 2018-2019 team captain. Year-round club swim for Cascade Swim Club and summer league swim at Aqua Club in Kenmore.

Honors: Tri-M Music Honors Society, swim team captain

Awards: MVP & Most Motivational awards for Edmonds-Woodway Boys Swim. 2017, 2018 respectively.

Community Service: Volunteer at Madrona K-8 teaching the elementary percussionists

Current Employment: Lifeguard and Swim Instructor at Aqua Club

Future Educational Goals: BS (Bachelor of Science) in Atmospheric Science at a 4-year institution

Future Career Goals: Meteorologist

Anything else we should know? I have received 30 credits from Edmonds Community College.

Lynnwood High

Audrey Brutman

Mother’s Name: Lynne Brutman

Father’s Name: Michael Brutman

GPA: 3.9

Clubs & Activities: Robotics, HiQ, TriM, National Honor Society

Future Educational Goals: College



Matthew Leis

Mother’s Name: Deborah Cook

Father’s Name: Troy Leis

GPA: 3.7

Clubs & Activities: Orchestra

Athletics: Track & Field, Cross Country

Future Educational Goals: To attend a four year university and then medical school.

Meadowdale High

Eliott Louis Greenleaf

Mother’s Name: Carmen Greenleaf

Father’s Name: Derrek Greenleaf

GPA: 3.7

Clubs & Activities: Production Theatre, Meadowdale Improv, and Meadowdale Performing Arts.

Current Employment: Papa Murphy’s in James Village

Future Educational Goals: Definitely want to go to college, so a bachelors at least, but I do like the sound of Dr. Greenleaf

Future Career Goals: It’s a toss up, I have a lot of things I am passionate about, I could see myself as a therapist or environmentalist.

Anything else we should know? “The Miscast Cabaret” is a show entirely directed, choreographed and performed by students, and it opens Feb. 7 and 8.

Mikayla Studioso

Mother’s Name: Julie Studioso

Father’s Name: Daniel Studioso

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: ASB, Yearbook, Debate, Link Crew, NHS, Photo club

ASB: Senior Senate and Freshman Senate

Athletics: Sophomore year Swim team

Honors: Involved in honors and AP classes

Community Service: Involved in NHS with 128 hours of service and counting

Future Educational Goals: To major in biology, then go into medical school

Future Career Goals: To become a Doctor

Anything else we should know? I aspire to help others in everything I do. I like to exceed expectations and goals for myself

Mountlake Terrace High

Cole Goodnight

Mother’s Name: Michele Fellows

Father’s Name: Brian Goodnight

GPA: 3.98

Clubs & Activities: Technology Student Association – President, STEM Leadership – Media Manager, Rocketry – Hobbyist

Athletics: Mountain Biking – Northwest Cup

Honors: Honors STEM 12, AP Calc, AP Computer Science A, AP Physics

Community Service: Elementary school outreach, trail building with Evergreen Mountain Bike Association

Significant School Project: TSA Dragster Design for STEM 12

Educational Goals: Double major in Industrial Design and Computer Science at WWU

Career Goals: UX Designer, Industrial Designer, Software Engineer

Ivy Perez

Mother’s Name: Debbie Perez

Father’s Name: John C. Perez

GPA: 3.415

Clubs & Activities: Key Club

Athletics: I’m on the La Senoritas Drill Team

Honors: I’m in AP Psychology

Community Service: All the time through Key club! This year we have done a sock drive, helped out with the school’s food drive, led the extravaCANza the school held, and participated in Adopt-a-Family, so far.

Significant School Project: I have helped lead the Key Club’s toiletry drive for two years and have helped lead all of our projects in Key Club this year.

Future Career Goals: To become an ASL Interpreter

Scriber Lake High

Kyra Wasbrekke

Mother’s Name: Nam Wasbrekke

Father’s Name: Paul Wasbrekke

GPA: 3.0+

Significant School Project: Music world – mini course

Current Employment: Scarlet Parke/Parke Ave

Future Educational Goals: To study education

Future Career Goals: Kindergarten Teacher

Savanna Thornton

Mother’s Name: Stacia Thornton

Father’s Name: Rick Thornton

GPA: 2.7

Future Educational Goals: I plan on getting a 3.0 grade point average or higher and graduating on time with my class.

Future Career Goals: I plan on working somewhere in the clothing or fashion industry.

Anything else we should know? I love dogs 🙂

VOICE Transition Program

Jalen Morrison

Mother’s Name: Nicole Morrison

Father’s Name: Steve Morrison

Clubs & Activities: Young Life Capernaum; Art Club; Gaming Club; Special Olympics

Athletics: Special Olympics bowling, basketball, soccer, softball and swimming. Former member of the EWHS Sparkles Cheer Program.

Honors: 2016 Homecoming Duchess – Edmonds Woodway HS

Awards: Numerous Special Olympics Medals

Community Service: Volunteer at various church and Young Life activities.

Significant School Project: Exploring new job opportunities by working at TJ Maxx; McDonald’s and EEA.

Current Employment: Edmonds Education Association (EEA)

Future Educational Goals: Complete VOICE Transition Program in June 2019

Future Career Goals: Find a job in retail or restaurant services.

Anything else we should know? Jalen is a delightful young lady with an exuberance for life and adventure. She brings joy to all who meet her.

Project SEARCH

Tony Taie

Mother’s Name: Shelia Taie

Father’s Name: Tony Peckenpaugh

Clubs & Activities: Table Top Gaming

Athletics: Swimming and bowling

Community Service: Volunteer at Swedish

Significant School Project: Project search

Current Employment: Swedish gift shop internship

Future Career Goals: To work in a hotel cleaning the lobby hallways

Anything else we should know? I like roller skating and hanging out with friends. I also like wolves, tigers and vampires.