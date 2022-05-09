Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for April 2022

Edmonds eLearning Academy
Saul Sahagun
Parent’s name: Pedro Sahagun
Interests: I like reading, playing video games and hanging out with family/friends.
Education Goals: To go to college and explore careers I like.
Edmonds Heights K-12
Madi Steiner
Parents’ names: Laura and Jeremy Steiner
GPA: 3.89
Clubs & Activities: Thespian President, Yearbook Staff, ASB, theater
ASB: Vice President
Honors: National Thespian Honors Society, Editor in Chief in yearbook staff
Awards: Best dressed in the yearbook
Community Service: Madrona K-8 hair and makeup artist
Significant School Project: Into the Woods
Employment: Starbucks Coffee Co.
Educational Goals: To earn teaching credentials.
Career Goals: To be a pilot.
Anything else we should know?: I am honored
Adam Meilicke
Parents’ names: Kristen and Scott Meilicke
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: Programming team lead on the Edmonds Heights Robotics FTC Team #3805. While technically a class, Robotics is more like a club with many meetings and competitions outside of class time.
Honors: Member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Edmonds College.
Awards: Helped Edmonds Heights robotics team achieve third place Inspire Award (the most prestigious award) at the Washington state competition out of over a hundred teams, as well as the third place Motivate and second place Think awards.
Community Service: I regularly participate in park cleanups and STEM outreach events.
Significant School Project: As a lab for my STEM 100 class, I developed and programmed an artificial intelligence that learned to play the game Snake and drastically improved over time.
Educational Goals: I’m planning on getting a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington.
Career Goals: I’d like to work in Computer Science, particularly regarding artificial intelligence.
Edmonds-Woodway High
Jalen Hang
Bjorn Ericsson Whitelaw
Parents’ names: Eric and Kaare Whitelaw
GPA: 3.0
Clubs & Activities: ASL Club
Athletics: Golf
Honors: Athlete of the week
Community Service: Teaching students at Chase Lake.
Significant School Project: Organized clean up of the Memorial to the late ASL teacher, Natasha Divyak.
Employment: Nile Golf Course, Sugar+Spoon, and Level 10 Company.
Career Goals: To start my own business and become a successful entrepreneur.
Lynnwood High
Jennifer Cervantes-Cisneros
Parents’ names: Maria Cisneros and Carlos Cervantes
Educational Goals: Trade school
Career Goal: Dental hygienist
Daxtyn Castagnetta
Parents’ names: Cinda and Jason Schmidt
GPA: 3.2
Clubs & Activities: Coco Club
Athletics: Track and Cross Country
Awards: Chimera XC Award, Team Captain
Community Service: Volunteer: Helped families build homes, plant gardens, babysitter
Significant School Project: Cocoa Club – Welcoming students with hot chocolate to make them feel like they belong, provide information on how to be involved in high school, and to meet people.
Current Employment: Zumiez
Educational Goals: Zoology, biology, nature
Career Goals: Zoologist
Meadowdale High
Saul Hernandez Baez
Parents’ names: Jesus F Hernandez Diaz and Guillermina Baez Vasquez
GPA: 3.9
Athletics: Football and Wrestling
Honors: AP European history
Awards: Three-time first team Wesco conference selection, and I also placed fourth in state.
Community Service: I helped teach kids wrestling, repaired the trail behind the high school, and helped set up the library at the front of the school.
Employment: Chops
Educational Goals: To graduate from the University of Washington
Career Goals: To become a Geologist.
Anything else we should know? I once ate six pounds of rice
Meztli Mendez
Parent’s name: Lidia Mendez
Career Goals: To become a Pharmacy Technician
Mountlake Terrace High
Ritika Khanal
Vladislav Kharitinov (Vlad)
Scriber Lake High
Marz Souza
Parent’s name: Norma
GPA: 2.57
Clubs & Activities: Art Club, GSA
Educational Goals: Graduating high school.
Career Goals: To sell art
Anything else we should know? My pronouns are they/them.
Riley DeCarlo
Parent’s name: Glenda DeCarlo
VOICE Transition Program
Alex Gilles
Parents’ names: Christine and Stephen Gilles
GPA: 3.88
Honors: Student of the month
Awards: Honor roll award
Community Service: Walgreens
Educational Goals: To go to college – maybe.
Career Goals: To be an Astronaut
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.