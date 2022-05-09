Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for April 2022

Edmonds eLearning Academy



Saul Sahagun

Parent’s name: Pedro Sahagun

Interests: I like reading, playing video games and hanging out with family/friends.

Education Goals: To go to college and explore careers I like.

Edmonds Heights K-12



Madi Steiner

Parents’ names: Laura and Jeremy Steiner

GPA: 3.89

Clubs & Activities: Thespian President, Yearbook Staff, ASB, theater

ASB: Vice President

Honors: National Thespian Honors Society, Editor in Chief in yearbook staff

Awards: Best dressed in the yearbook

Community Service: Madrona K-8 hair and makeup artist

Significant School Project: Into the Woods

Employment: Starbucks Coffee Co.

Educational Goals: To earn teaching credentials.

Career Goals: To be a pilot.

Anything else we should know?: I am honored



Adam Meilicke

Parents’ names: Kristen and Scott Meilicke

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Programming team lead on the Edmonds Heights Robotics FTC Team #3805. While technically a class, Robotics is more like a club with many meetings and competitions outside of class time.

Honors: Member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Edmonds College.

Awards: Helped Edmonds Heights robotics team achieve third place Inspire Award (the most prestigious award) at the Washington state competition out of over a hundred teams, as well as the third place Motivate and second place Think awards.

Community Service: I regularly participate in park cleanups and STEM outreach events.

Significant School Project: As a lab for my STEM 100 class, I developed and programmed an artificial intelligence that learned to play the game Snake and drastically improved over time.

Educational Goals: I’m planning on getting a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington.

Career Goals: I’d like to work in Computer Science, particularly regarding artificial intelligence.

Edmonds-Woodway High



Jalen Hang



Bjorn Ericsson Whitelaw

Parents’ names: Eric and Kaare Whitelaw

GPA: 3.0

Clubs & Activities: ASL Club

Athletics: Golf

Honors: Athlete of the week

Community Service: Teaching students at Chase Lake.

Significant School Project: Organized clean up of the Memorial to the late ASL teacher, Natasha Divyak.

Employment: Nile Golf Course, Sugar+Spoon, and Level 10 Company.

Career Goals: To start my own business and become a successful entrepreneur.

Lynnwood High



Jennifer Cervantes-Cisneros

Parents’ names: Maria Cisneros and Carlos Cervantes

Educational Goals: Trade school

Career Goal: Dental hygienist



Daxtyn Castagnetta

Parents’ names: Cinda and Jason Schmidt

GPA: 3.2

Clubs & Activities: Coco Club

Athletics: Track and Cross Country

Awards: Chimera XC Award, Team Captain

Community Service: Volunteer: Helped families build homes, plant gardens, babysitter

Significant School Project: Cocoa Club – Welcoming students with hot chocolate to make them feel like they belong, provide information on how to be involved in high school, and to meet people.

Current Employment: Zumiez

Educational Goals: Zoology, biology, nature

Career Goals: Zoologist

Meadowdale High



Saul Hernandez Baez

Parents’ names: Jesus F Hernandez Diaz and Guillermina Baez Vasquez

GPA: 3.9

Athletics: Football and Wrestling

Honors: AP European history

Awards: Three-time first team Wesco conference selection, and I also placed fourth in state.

Community Service: I helped teach kids wrestling, repaired the trail behind the high school, and helped set up the library at the front of the school.

Employment: Chops

Educational Goals: To graduate from the University of Washington

Career Goals: To become a Geologist.

Anything else we should know? I once ate six pounds of rice



Meztli Mendez

Parent’s name: Lidia Mendez

Career Goals: To become a Pharmacy Technician

Mountlake Terrace High



Ritika Khanal



Vladislav Kharitinov (Vlad)

Scriber Lake High



Marz Souza

Parent’s name: Norma

GPA: 2.57

Clubs & Activities: Art Club, GSA

Educational Goals: Graduating high school.

Career Goals: To sell art

Anything else we should know? My pronouns are they/them.



Riley DeCarlo

Parent’s name: Glenda DeCarlo

VOICE Transition Program



Alex Gilles

Parents’ names: Christine and Stephen Gilles

GPA: 3.88

Honors: Student of the month

Awards: Honor roll award

Community Service: Walgreens

Educational Goals: To go to college – maybe.

Career Goals: To be an Astronaut