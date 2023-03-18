Edmonds School District High School Students of Month February 2023

Edmonds-Woodway High

Max Bartron

Parents’ names: Christine and Beaux Bartron

GPA: 3.49

Clubs & Activities: EWHS Jazz 1, Max Bartron Quartet, EWHS Esports, Monthly EWHS Romeos gig, EWHS Wind Symphony/Drumline

Honors: EWHS Jazz 1 Section Leader, Wind Symphony President, IB Lang-Lit, Wind Symphony Section leader, Drumline Captain

Awards: Outstanding Soloist at various local jazz festivals; Brubeck Jazz Summit; EWHS Student of the Month

Community Service: Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) fundraiser gig with Rick Steves; EWHS Romeos; Various EWC gigs; Various Restaurant Gigs; Jazz for City of Edmonds; Jazz for Firdale Village

Employment: I teach private music lessons.

Educational Goals: To attend a four-year and get my bachelor’s degree in Jazz Studies at Manhattan School of Music or other jazz conservatories (top school), and maybe get a graduate degree.

Career Goals: Professional Musician, College Professor

Anything else we should know? I have been recognized multiple times by some of the biggest names in jazz in the modern era, and made some great connections to some serious musicians.

Ivy Dorman

Parents’ names: Barbara and James Dorman

GPA: 3.9

Clubs & Activities: Rainbow Warriors, Play Production, Robotics, BSU, Deaf Academic Bowl, Equity Team, NHS

Anything else we should know? I am fluent in both English and American Sign Language

Meadowdale High

Lydia Mekonnen

Parents’ names: Mekonnen Gebeyehu and Aynadis Meleket

GPA: 3.95

Clubs & Activities: National Honors Society and Key club

Athletics: Meadowdale Cheer

Community Service: Link Coordinator, tutor

Employment: Pacsun

Educational Goals: To attend a four-year university

Career Goals: Marketing

Muhamed Fye

Parent’s name: Momodou Fye

Athletics: Soccer

Employment: Safeway

Educational Goals: I want to complete all my credits.

Career Goals: Go to college and get a degree.

Mountlake Terrace High

Ashlyn Jackson

Parent’s name: Lara Jackson

GPA: 2.57619

Clubs & Activities: Choir

Athletics: Track & field

Employment: Edmonds QFC bakery

Liliana Lopez-Santiago

Guardians’ names: Teresa and Ken DeMarce

GPA: 3.984

Clubs and Activities: DECA Club and National Honor Society

Athletics: Captain for cross-country; Track and Field

Educational Goals: To attend a four-year university.

Career Goals: To study business and become an accountant.

Lynnwood High

Diana Munguia

Kalyani Blackwell

Parents’ names: Rhodessa Galang and Pierre Blackwell

Clubs & Activities: Drawing, Student Advisory Committee, Level Up Scholarship Program, Black Student Union, Women’s Care Club

Athletics: Varsity Volleyball and Varsity Tennis. We went to State for Volleyball! I’m one of the captains of the tennis team this year.

Awards: Most Improved Award and the Outstanding Leadership Award in Volleyball

Community Service: The Rotary Club of Lynnwood: I was part of the Challenge Race, working concessions.

Significant School Project: I don’t know if this counts as a school project, but for our SKMEA Solo and Ensemble Festival this year, my group got first alternate in the small low brass category, which means we’re the runners-up to go to State for band! And I created a One Point Perspective Cityscape drawing that was featured in the Edmonds Arts Festival in the student section last year.

Educational Goals: To attend a four year college after high school and keep my grades up throughout senior year. I’m just trying to not fall behind with this year almost being over!

Career Goals: I see myself either having a job with a movie studio or illustrating for books. I’d like to get into animation and/or learn more about storytelling, creating art that inspires and empowers.

Anything else we should know? I submitted a little comic strip for a contest for The New York Times, titled “Back in My Day.” It was selected as one of the winners, which was pretty awesome! I also got to read a poem for our BSU Black History Month Assembly, which was a big deal for me considering I used to have really bad anxiety speaking in front of a lot of people.

I’ve played the trombone since sixth grade and picked up the euphonium last year, plus I’m in the jazz band!

Scriber Lake High

Joe Aceves

Parent’s name: Rosa Aceves

GPA: 3.5

Clubs & Activities: Swimming, Lifting Weights at The Lynnwood Rec Center, Various Church

Honors: Student of The Month

Awards: Student of The Month, Quarterly Recognition awards

Community Service: Joe is a staple of our community. He is a hard worker. He is polite and always brings a smile to student and staff faces. Joe completes many special community projects here on our SLHS campus.

Significant School Project: Mini Course. Joe will be moving into the Voice Transition Program.

Employment: Vocational Supported Employment (Provail)

Educational Goals: Vocational Training

Career Goals: Training for a career

Anything else we should know? Joe is Awesome, He is a great student. He does an amazing job here!

Voice Transition Program

Braulio Valdez Lopez

Parent’s name: Enrique Valdez

GPA: 4.0

Awards: I’ve gotten Student of the month three times at Work Adjustment.

Educational Goals: Computers and programming/ technology

Career Goals: To make money and become a electrician

Anything else we should know? My hobbies are writing, drawing, communication skills, and dad jokes.