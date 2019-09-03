Edmonds School District has a mobile app for families

As students return to school Sept. 4, a reminder that the Edmonds School District has a mobile app, Edmonds K12, available for download onto your mobile phone or other mobile device.

The app allows you to find school locations, get important notifications, the latest news, lunch menus and the athletics calendar. The app has links to the district’s Safe Schools Alert program, as well as links to social media and other class applications.

To download:

Android users: Edmonds K12

iPhone users: Edmonds K12