Edmonds School District girls invited to explore STEM careers at Edmonds College

Edmonds School District Career and Technical Education (CTE) has partnered with Edmonds College to host a free event for eighth- to 12th-grade girls to explore STEM career pathways

Expanding Your Horizons (EYH) is a national conference that encourages girls (those who identify as girls and non-binary) in grades 8 -12, to learn more about STEM careers.

Students will meet women across the STEM fields, participate in hands-on workshops and meet keynote speaker Gracie Ermi of Impact Observatory. Ermi is a computer scientist building artificial intelligence to support environmental research.

Space is limited. A Panera lunch will be provided.

Field trip forms, available in the high school career centers, are due by March 5. Middle schoolers should check with their front office for forms.

Learn more and check out the workshops at: Expanding Your Horizons