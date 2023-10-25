Edmonds School District Girl Scouts hosting Trunk or Treat event in Lynnwood Oct. 29

Edmonds School District girl scouts are hosting their second annual Trunk or Treat event from 3-5 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 29 at the New Life Church back parking lot, 6519 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Wear your costume and visit the Girl Scout troops hosting trunks filled with candies, games and “good ol’ fun.” There will be also be information on joining Girl Scouts.

The free event is designed for all ages.