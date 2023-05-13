Fifth graders go to court during 34th annual Law Day

Over 700 fifth graders from local schools were educated about the legal system May 11 during the 34th annual Law Day at Snohomish County District Court South Division in Lynnwood.

The students were able to go into the courthouse for events that included a traffic safety presentation, a mock trial, a K-9 demonstration and a question-and-answer session with representatives from the Washington Stata Patrol.

Event organizer Renee Navlet, a legal process assistant, said that the theme this year was to bridge gaps among law enforcement, the justice system and the students.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis