Edmonds School District Family Technology Information Night Jan. 11

Edmonds School District families are invited to Family Technology Information Night from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 at Edmonds-Woodway High School, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.

Whether you need to learn how to use Skyward (the district’s student information system) or ParentSquare (the communication tool), this is the time to get support. Bring your own device: laptop, Chromebook or smartphone, if possible. A limited number of devices will be available.

Enter at the EWHS south entrance, off 76th Avenue West.

Click here to register. Families who need interpretation must register three days in advance. Dinner will be provided, and child care is available for children 3 or older who are toilet trained.