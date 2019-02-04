Edmonds School District, Edmonds CC closed Monday due to snow

Due to snow-related weather conditions, both Edmonds School District schools and Edmonds Community College announced they will be closed Monday, Feb. 4.

The school district said that all schools and programs would be closed. Edmonds Community College said it. has canceled all classes, including evening and online classes, and activities. All updates are posted on edcc.edu/alert.

Community Transit, meanwhile, said that due to road conditions, all service is expected to be delayed up 60-minutes. The Swift Blue Line will be using regular 40-foot buses, and no articulated buses will be in service.

For Community Transit updates, visit http://bit.ly/CTSnowSvcFeb2019.

In Edmonds, police tweeted that roads “are officially closed or unsafe to navigate around town.” Police urged motorists no to drive around barricades “for your safety and the safety of others.”

This story will be updated as we get more information.