Edmonds School District, Edmonds CC both scheduled for late starts Wednesday

Schools in the Edmonds School District and classes at Edmonds Community College will get a late start Wednesday, Feb. 6 due to continued unsafe weather conditions.

Transportation will be along normal bus routes, but road conditions will be reassessed early Wednesday morning. “If an update is required, an additional announcement will be made by 5 a.m.,” the district said.

Edmonds Community College said that due to icy road conditions, all classes with a start time before 10 a.m. Wednesday will be canceled.

“Parking lots and sidewalks throughout campus may be icy,” the college said. The college advised students and employees to take extra precautions while walking throughout campus.