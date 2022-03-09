Edmonds School District dual language program information meetings March 10, 15

The Edmonds School District’s Two-Way Dual Language program is open for incoming kindergartners and first graders at College Place Elementary and Cedar Valley Community schools.
You can learn more at one of the district’s dual language informational events, where staff will explain the application process and answer your questions.
The meetings will be held on the following dates:
- Thursday, March 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Join the Zoom meetings here: https://tinyurl.com/5n84jnbn
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.