Edmonds School District Dec. 16 EAACH meeting to discuss hate speech in schools

Edmonds School District students, family, staff and community members are invited to attend the December Equity Alliance for Achievement (EAACH) meeting on Monday, Dec. 16, at College Place Middle School from 6:30-8 p.m. This month’s topic: Hate Speech in Our Schools.

What does hate speech look like on your campus?

Where does it happen and what forms does it take?

In the curriculum, the classroom, in the hallways or on the field, on social media?

In the form of writing, music, spoken words, graffiti, symbols?

How is hate speech being handled by teachers and administrators? What’s working and what’s not working?

How do students handle or respond to the use of hate speech in our schools?

How are occurrences of hate speech and any action or resolution being communicated to students and families?

Free dinner will be provided, as well as child care for students three years and older.

College Place Middle School is located at 7501 208th St. S,W, Lynnwood 98036.

Families in need of an interpretation must register in advance, as it takes three days to schedule interpreters for events. Those interested in attending who need an ASL interpreter are advised to send an email to ASLrequests@edmonds.wednet.edu and a sign language interpreter will be provided.

For more information about Edmonds School District Equity Alliance for Achievement (EAACH), visit the Edmonds School District webpage.