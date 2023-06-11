Edmonds School District Class of 2023 high school graduations continue this week

Meadowdale High graduates celebrate in 2022. (File photo by Joe Christian)

Here are the remaining high school commencement dates for the class of 2023:

Wednesday, June 14

Edmonds eLearning, 5 p.m.

Scriber Lake, 7 p.m.

Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds

Thursday, June 15

Meadowdale, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds

Friday, June 16

Edmonds-Woodway, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds

Saturday, June 17

Lynnwood, noon

Mountlake Terrace, 5 p.m
Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds

All ceremonies are live-streamed and also posted later on this district webpage: www.edmonds.wednet.edu/quicklinks/career-college-readiness/graduation

The Edmonds Heights graduation was June 2. You can see our coverage here.

