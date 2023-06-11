Edmonds School District Class of 2023 high school graduations continue this week

Here are the remaining high school commencement dates for the class of 2023:
Wednesday, June 14
Edmonds eLearning, 5 p.m.
Scriber Lake, 7 p.m.
Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds
Thursday, June 15
Meadowdale, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds
Friday, June 16
Edmonds-Woodway, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds
Saturday, June 17
Lynnwood, noon
Mountlake Terrace, 5 p.m
Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds
All ceremonies are live-streamed and also posted later on this district webpage: www.edmonds.wednet.edu/quicklinks/career-college-readiness/graduation
The Edmonds Heights graduation was June 2. You can see our coverage here.
