Edmonds School District celebrates cultural diversity during Saturday fair

Posted: January 28, 2023 4
Catie Choi and Anya D’Abrew perform Korean drumming.
Community members and organizations hosted tables about their cultural heritage.
Jessica Escobedo paints a young girl’s face
Karen Elliott staffed a booth representing the Tlingit and Haida tribes
Sunny Hwang at the Korean culture booth
This display featured colorful art from many Latin cultures
Edmonds School District representatives talked with attendees about healthy food choices and gave out samples.
Dancers Catie Choi and Anya D’Abrew prepare for their performance of Buchaechum, a Korean fan dance.
A Korean drumming performance included Devon on buk, Claire on jing and Alex on janggo.
One of many educational displays at the fair

The Edmonds School District held its first Celebrating Diversity Cultural Fair at Chase Lake Community School in Edmonds Saturday. During the event, community members and organizations hosted tables about their cultural heritage, and also provided musical performances.

— Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

