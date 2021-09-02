Edmonds School District bus driver shortage could affect bus routes

With in-person learning scheduled to start Wednesday, Sept. 8 (or Monday, Sept. 13 for kindergarteners), the Edmonds School District notes that a shortage of school bus drivers could impact bus routes.

The school bus driver shortage is being felt nationwide and across Washington state. “While our routes will still operate, please be patient as our buses will be full and could take longer to load and unload at the bus stops,” the district said in an announcement this week.

The district also offered the following tips to make the process run as smoothly as possible: