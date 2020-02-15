Edmonds School District bond levy still failing to meet 60 percent threshold for approval in latest vote count

The latest round of results released Friday show that the Edmonds School District’s $600 million Proposition 1 bond measure — aimed at building or replacing facilities to accommodate future enrollment — is still failing to garner the necessary 60% of votes needed for approval.

According to results released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Friday, the bond measure was receiving 56.27% yes votes, with 43.73% voting no.

The district’s replacement capital and technology levy — Proposition 2 — continues to receive support in the latest round of voting, with 58.21% voting yes. A simple majority is required for levy measures.

The voter turnout as of Friday was listed at nearly 31 percent of registered voters.

Edmonds SD No. 15 Prop. 1 Bond

Approved 18080 56.27%

Rejected 14051 43.73%

Total 32131 100.00%

Edmonds SD No. 15 Prop 2 Capital Levy

Levy Yes 18697 58.21%

Levy No 13423 41.79%

Total 32120 100.00%