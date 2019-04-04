Edmonds School District begins new initiative aimed at acknowledging traditional lands

The Edmonds School District has launched a new initiative aimed at honoring the traditional indigenous inhabitants of the land we occupy.

In its most recent email newsletter to families, the district notes that its 36-square-mile boundary is the traditional homeland to many Coastal Salish Tribes. The tribes granted the use of the land, including surrounding areas, to the United States via the Point Elliott Treaty of 1855 while retaining their rights.

“In partnership with the U.S. Department of Arts and Culture, our Indian Education program is helping us join the movement to make the acknowledgment of traditional lands a regular practice at public and private events,” the district said. “This acknowledgment is a simple, powerful way of showing respect and a step toward correcting the stories and practices that erase Indigenous people’s history and culture and toward inviting and honoring the truth.”

At the next school or community meeting you attend, you may hear the following as part of the meeting welcome:

“We respectfully acknowledge that this meeting is being held on the traditional lands of Duwamish, Skokomish, Snohomish, Snoqualmie, and Suquamish and other Coast Salish Tribes.”

For questions and more information, contact Laura Wong-Whitebear, District Indian Education.