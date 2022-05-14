Edmonds School District baseball teams have chance to make history Saturday at Funko Field

The varsity baseball squads of the four Edmonds School District high schools have a chance to make history on Saturday, May 14, but it will be no easy task.

By the end of the day, the Lynnwood Royals, Edmonds-Woodway Warriors, Meadowdale Mavericks and Mountlake Terrace Hawks could all have earned their way into the 2022 WIAA 3A state baseball tournament that begins next week. If that happens, it would be the first time ever the four schools made it into the state tourney at the same time.

The four teams are taking part in the final day of the District 1 baseball tournament consisting of three games on Saturday at Funko Field in Everett. The Mavericks will face the Stanwood Spartans at 1 p.m., the Hawks take on the Mount Vernon Bulldogs at 4 p.m. and the Warriors and Royals close out the district tourney facing each other in the championship game at 7 p.m.

E-W and Lynnwood have already punched their tickets to the state tournament; Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace will have to prevail in their games to get to state. Both the Mavericks and the Hawks face higher-seeded opponents in their winner-to-state, loser-out matchups.

The District 1 tournament began on May 6 with 12 teams vying for the district championship. The top four finishers in the tourney will move on to the state tournament. To view the District 1 3A Baseball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/m2/tourn.php?act=vt&tid=3584.

District 1 3A Baseball Tournament final day preview (all games at Funko Field, Everett)

1 p.m. — Meadowdale (#4-seed) vs. Stanwood (#3-seed)

What’s at stake: Winner-to-state, loser-out and season over

Meadowdale coach: Darren Watkins, first season

Meadowdale season record: 14-7 overall (ranked #18 in state RPI)

Meadowdale players to watch: Senior John O’Connell, senior Broderick Bluhm, senior Tyler Brummitt

Meadowdale extra bases: The Mavericks are 11-3 in their previous 14 games. Meadowdale has qualified for state tournaments 16 times and won two state championships (1980, 1991)

Stanwood coach: Matt Brennan, fourth season

Stanwood season record: 14-8 overall (ranked #21 in state RPI)

Stanwood players to watch: Senior Cameron Bailey, junior Matthew Brennan, junior Mason Goodson, sophomore Ryan Cheeseman

Stanwood extra bases: The Spartans have only four seniors on their 2022 roster. Stanwood has qualified for the state tournament only twice in school history (1975, 1988)

4 p.m. — Mountlake Terrace (#10-seed) vs. Mount Vernon (#5-seed)

What’s at stake: Winner-to-state, loser-out and season over

Mountlake Terrace coach: Ryan Sells, third season

Mountlake Terrace season record: 11-11 overall (ranked #43 in state RPI)

Mountlake Terrace players to watch: Senior Dominic Kim, senior Adison Mattix, junior Rominic Quiban

Mountlake Terrace extra bases: The Hawks have gone 8-1 in their last nine games after sitting at 3-10 on April 16. Terrace placed second at the 2A state tournament in 2018

Mount Vernon coach: Tony Wolden, ninth season

Mount Vernon season record: 16-7 overall (ranked #17 in state RPI)

Mount Vernon players to watch: Senior Nolan Rogers, senior Lucas Gahan, senior Alex Rolfson, freshman Xavier Neyens

Mount Vernon extra bases: The Bulldogs are one of the most heralded baseball programs in Western Washington with 17 previous trips to state tournaments and two state championships (in 1990 and 1992)

7 p.m. — Edmonds-Woodway (#6-seed) vs. Lynnwood (#1-seed)

What’s at stake: The District 1 championship trophy and a possible higher seed in the state tournament (both teams have already qualified for state)

Edmonds-Woodway coach: Dan Somoza, 14th season

Edmonds-Woodway season record: 14-9 overall (ranked #25 in state RPI)

Edmonds-Woodway players to watch: Senior Gibby Marshall-Inman, senior Jacob Gabler, senior Lane Corsi

Edmonds-Woodway extra bases: The Warriors are looking to make their fourth straight trip to the 3A state tournament. E-W finished fourth in 2017 and 2018, was eliminated in regional round first game in 2019 (no tourneys in 2020, 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic)

Lynnwood coach: Scott Watson, first season

Lynnwood season record: 13-8 overall (ranked #24 in state RPI)

Lynnwood players to watch: Senior Mason Lane, senior Tommy McMahon, senior Leyon Camantigue

Lynnwood extra bases: The Royals started the 2022 season 3-5 but then won nine of their next 10 games, giving up an average of just 2.4 runs during the stretch

— By Doug Petrowski