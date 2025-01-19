Edmonds School District awarded $191,250 energy-efficiency grant from state

The Edmonds School District has received a $191,250 grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce to help with the Clean Buildings Act energy compliance.

District spokesperson Curtis Campbell said this specific grant is designated for improvements to domestic water pump scheduling and boiler sequencing.

“The measures identified were those that could be completed within the grant’s timeline and which had a rapid utility cost payback,” Campbell said. “This work will be primarily at Edmonds-Woodway High School, Meadowdale High School and Lynnwood High School.”

Campbell said the Energy Efficiency Retrofits grant is supported with funding from Washington’s Climate Commitment Act, which uses cap-and-invest dollars to reduce climate pollution, create jobs and improve public health.

This grant was one of 26 awarded by the Department of Commerce to reduce emissions while improving the comfort and cost efficiency of public buildings, the department said in a news release.

The commerce department said that the projects “are designed with strong savings-to-investment ratios and include operations and maintenance plans to ensure long-term success and sustainability.”

The department’s Energy Efficiency Retrofits for Public Buildings Grants program was open to local governments, public higher education institutions, school districts, federally recognized tribal government, and state agencies. Forty percent of the funds were allocated to K-12 public school districts.

“These grants demonstrate our commitment to building a more sustainable Washington, supporting public institutions in their efforts to lower energy costs while creating healthier, more resilient spaces for students, employees and community members,” said Department of Commerce Energy Division Interim Assistant Director Jennifer Grove.

– By Rick Sinnett