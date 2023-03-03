Edmonds School District athletes named to All-League Wesco teams for winter sports

Here are the Edmonds School District high school athletes that were recently named to All League Wesco teams for the winter sports seasons.

Boys Basketball Wesco 3A/2A

1st Team

Jaxon Dubiel, JR- Mountlake Terrace

Zaveon Jones, JR- Mountlake Terrace

2nd Team

Chris Meegan, SR- Mountlake Terrace

Keegan Williams, SR- Lynnwood

Honorable Mention

Ben Hanson, SR- Edmonds Woodway

Drew Warner, SR- Edmonds Woodway

Steven Warren Jr, JR- Edmonds Woodway

Jaymon Wright, JR- Meadowdale

Girls Basketball Wesco 3A/2A

1st Team

Aniya Hooker, JR- Lynnwood

Kayla Lorenz, JR- Lynnwood

Gia Powell, JR- Meadowdale

2nd Team

Teyah Clark, JR- Lynnwood

Maya Davis, JR- Mountlake Terrace

Jordan Leith, SR- Meadowdale

Halle Waram, SR- Edmonds Woodway

Honorable Mention

Nya Deng, SR- Edmonds Woodway

Cameron Dunn, SR- Mountlake Terrace

Ava Powell, SR- Meadowdale

Mya Sheffield, SR- Mountlake Terrace

Wesco 3A Boys Wrestling

1st Team

106 lbs, Jude Harris, FR- Edmonds Woodway

113 lbs, AP Tran, JR- Edmonds Woodway

120 lbs, Maddox Millikan, JR- Meadowdale

132 lbs, Jack Bode, SR- Mountlake Terrace

138 lbs, Kayden Richman-Myers, SR- Lynnwood

152 lbs, Liam Fitting, SR- Edmonds Woodway

160 lbs, Ever Yamada, SO- Edmonds Woodway

182 lbs, Reed Burmaster, SR- Edmonds Woodway

Heavyweight, Dylan White, SR- Lynnwood

Wesco All-League winter sports teams were also announced for Girls Wrestling and Boys Swimming, however there were not any Edmonds School District athletes named to either team.

— By Steve Willits