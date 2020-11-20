Edmonds School District arts program coordinator, other local artists selected for nationwide arts shopping event Nov. 29

Edmonds School District Community Arts Program Coordinator Barbara Childs is one of 20 featured artists in Artists Sunday — a nationwide online day of art shopping set for Sunday, Nov. 29.

The designated day features 2,000-plus artists from all 50 states, with five from Edmonds — Allison Leigh Lilly, Barbara Chapman, Cheryl Brown, Janis Graves and Sue Robertson — and two from Lynnwood — Childs and Angela Bandurka.

Childs, who owns Childs Pottery, said the event could not come at a better time, with artists around the country reeling from the cancellation of most in-person sales opportunities since March. A survey from American for the Arts found the arts and culture sector has suffered a $13.1 billion economic hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Childs Pottery is just one local example, with over a 70% drop in sales for the year so far, she said.

“With the usual selling venues temporarily or permanently closed this year, I’ve had to find new ways to reach my customer base,” Childs said. “Adding an online store to my website was a first major step. It’s an honor to have my work recognized by Artists Sunday as one of their national top 20 gift picks.”

