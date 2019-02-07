Early release Friday for Edmonds School District; snow make-up days announced

Updated with information on early release Friday.

All Edmonds School District schools will start on time Friday, Feb. 8, but will be released early in response to the predicted snow storm. Early release times for schools can be found at bit.ly/ESDStartDismiss.

The district has also announced the dates for making up the two school days lost to snow-related closures this week.

The district notes that its calendar has five built-in snow make-up days that may be used as needed for schedule changes. Here are the two dates now included:

Thursday, June 20 is now a full day and the new last day of school is Friday, June 21 as a Districtwide early release. (Make up for the snow day Feb. 4)

Friday, May 10 is now a full day of school. It originally was a Non-Student Day with teacher professional development. (Make up for the snow day Feb. 5)

