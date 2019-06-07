Edmonds School District announces new elementary school principals

The Edmonds School District has announced the following new elementary school principals for the start of the 2019-20 school year. The new principals are expected to begin their positions on July 1.

College Place Elementary: Stacy Crum

Crum is an assistant principal in the Seattle School District and has been an interim principal there as well. She has also been an instructional coach in the Everett School District. Stacy will be replacing Scott Morrison, who will be the new principal at Brier Terrace Middle School.

Hazelwood Elementary: Norma Lee

Currently, Lee is the assistant principal at Hazelwood and Brier elementary schools. Prior to this, she was an instructional coach and teacher in the Shoreline School District. She will be replacing Tim Parnell, who is retiring.

Oak Heights Elementary: Jessica Asp

Asp is currently the assistant principal at Oak Heights Elementary. She has also been an instructional coach and teacher in the district. Jessica will replace Susan Ardissono, who is retiring.

Hilltop Elementary: Melissa Somoza

Since 2018, Somoza has been an assistant principal in the Seattle School District as well as an instructional coach in the Northshore School District. She is replacing Janie O’Brien, who is also retiring.

Lynnwood Elementary: To be determined.