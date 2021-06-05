Edmonds School District announces graduation dates for high school seniors

The Edmonds School District is planning in-person graduation ceremonies for its high school seniors, but tickets are limited. In addition, all graduations will be streamed for those who cannot attend in person.
Here’s the list of dates for all seven high school ceremonies:
- Scriber Lake High School – 5 p.m., Thursday June 17
- Edmonds eLearning Academy – 5 p.m., Friday, June 18.
- Edmonds-Heights K-12 – 7 p.m., Friday, June 18.
- Edmonds-Woodway High School – Noon, Saturday, June 19.
- Meadowdale High School – 6 p.m., Saturday, June 19.
- Mountlake Terrace High School – Noon, Sunday, June 20.
- Lynnwood High School – 6 p.m., Sunday, June 20
