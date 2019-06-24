Edmonds School District announces centralized registration and school office summer hours

Enrollment for the 2019-20 school year continues at all Edmonds School District schools through Friday, June 28. Schools will be closed starting Monday, July 1.

For the first time ever, the school district will offer centralized registration from Monday, July 22 through Friday, Aug. 23. You may enroll students for all neighborhood schools by visiting the Educational Services Center (ESC), 20420 68th Avenue West, Lynnwood.

The ESC will be open between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to accept registration paperwork. Bring the following with you: proof of birth, vaccinations and immunization record, and proof of residency (utility bill, lease/rental agreement, or lease/rental/mortgage statement). For more information about registration, check out the Edmonds School District Registration/Enrollment website.

School offices will reopen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. For families needing to drop off health plans and medications, school offices will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the week of Aug. 12-16.