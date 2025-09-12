Edmonds School District announce 2025-26 featured student artists

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

In spring 2025, schools across the Edmonds School District selected artwork to showcase at the Edmonds Arts Festival, featuring nearly 1,100 pieces of student art. From that display, 40 standout works were chosen to represent students from preschool through grade 12. The collection includes paintings, drawings, digital art, mixed media, and clay creations.

Throughout the 2025-2026 school year, these featured student artists and their work will be highlighted on district and school websites as well as across the district’s social media channels.

Explore all the artwork and meet the featured artists on the 2025–2026 Featured Artists website.