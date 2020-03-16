Edmonds School District adds more locations for students’ grab-and-go meals during closure

With the closure of schools through April 24 due to COVID-19, the Edmonds School District Food and Nutritional Services Department said Sunday it has added more locations where students can pick up free grab-and-go breakfast or lunch, including apartment buildings and churches.

Any child can go to at any location. Children ages 1-18 can pick up free breakfast and lunch packaged together. All are asked to help maintain social distancing by taking food home for later. No paperwork is needed, but children must be present to pick up a meal. Adults can purchase a meal for $5

As of Monday, March 16, here are the sites offering meals and the times students up to age 18 may pick up a meal:

Woodstone Apartments, 8:45-9 a.m., 16520 North Road, Bothell

Lakeside Apartments, 9:15-9:30 a.m., 6102 St Albion Way, Mountlake Terrace

Lynnwood High, 10-10:30 a.m.

Meadowdale Middle, 10-10:30 a.m.

Mountlake Terrace High, 10-10:30 a.m.

Serra Vista Apartments ,10:30-10:45 15517 40th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Lynnwood Elementary, 10:30-11 a.m.

Scriber Creek Apartments, 10:45-11 a.m., 20921 44th Ave. W. Lynnwood

Lynndale Elementary, 11-11:30 a.m.

Chase Lake Elementary, 11-11:30 a.m.

College Place Elementary, 11-11:30 a.m.

Mountlake Terrace Elementary, 11-11:30 a.m.

Cedar Valley Elementary. 11-11:30 a.m.

Community Life Center, 11-11:15 a.m., 19820 Scriber Lake Road, Lynnwood

Collins Junctions Apartments, 11:30-11:45 a.m., 4727 200th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Spruce Park 11:30-11:45 a.m., 16834 36th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Meadowdale Community Church, 12-12:15 p.m., 4900 – 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Oak Heights Elementary, 12:15-12:30 p.m.

Martha Lake Mobile Manor, 12:30-12:45 p.m., 415 Lakeview Road, Lynnwood

Alderwood Boys & Girls Club 12:30-1 p.m., 19719 24th Ave. W. #10, Lynnwood

Martha Lake Elementary, 12:45-1 p.m.

