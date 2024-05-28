Edmonds School Board to vote on math core materials during May 28 meeting

The Edmonds School Board is scheduled to vote on approving adoption of secondary math curriculum during its May 28 meeting.

The math curriculum was reviewed by several district committees in collaboration with families, community members, staff and students. They collectively recommended adopting Big Ideas Learning, Math and You, Concepts and Connections as the Core Instructional Materials (CIM) for algebra 1, geometry and algebra 2 (AGA) courses in grades 7 through 12.

The board is also scheduled to vote on accepting the following:

– The public works contract for the Seaview Elementary roof replacement project.

– The public works contract for the Meadowdale High and Chase Lake Elementary storefront replacement projects.

– The constructability review report for the Oak Heights Elementary School replacement project.

In addition, the May 28 meeting will include a presentation by Maplewood Parent Cooperative School students, followed by a presentation on the school’s improvement plan (SIP).

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.

— By Rick Sinnett