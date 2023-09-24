Edmonds School Board to swear in new student advisors at Sept. 26 meeting

Among items for approval at Tuesday’s school board meeting is the swearing in of the board’s new student advisors for the 2023-24 school year.

The board will also consider:

– A waiver requested by staff regarding grading periods at Scriber Lake High School for the 2023-24 school year.

– A memorandum of understanding regarding duties and stipend for the Move! 60 Program.

– Approval of the Voluntary Employees’ Benefit Association memorandum of understanding between the district and the Edmonds Association of Office Personnel Employees, approval of out-of-area assignments for certificated staff, approval of Edmonds School District partnership with Shoreline Community College, and a Lynnwood High School field trip.

A presentation scheduled by Terrace Park Elementary School’s students and principal Rachel Torazzi on the School Improvement Plan.

Also presenting are Mountlake Terrace High School’s Chill Out Robotics and Lynnwood High School’s Royal Robotics. The teams represent Edmonds School District while competing in the FIRST Robotics Competition.

The school board meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. and it can also be viewed via live-stream. There is also an opportunity for public comment, and the complete agenda can be viewed here.