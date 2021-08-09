Edmonds School Board to meet Aug. 10

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors will be meeting remotely this Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The board will have an executive session, closed to the public, at 4 p.m. for legal updates followed by a work session at 5 p.m to discuss highly capable, International Baccalaureate and other district magnet programs. A regular business meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

You can see the complete meeeting agendas at this link.