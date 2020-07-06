Edmonds School Board to hold public hearing July 7 on proposed 2020-21 budget

The Edmonds School Board of Directors is seeking public input on the proposed 2020-21 annual budget and will hold a public hearing at its July 7 business meeting.

The board is being asked to adopt the four-year budget plan summary, and the four-year enrollment projection and appropriations.

According to the proposal, city staff are asking the board to approve transfering $1,876,600 from the district’s capital projects fund to the general fund. The transferred funds would be used for certain major renovations, facility repairs and technology-related expenditures.

The final appropriation level of expenditures for each fund in 2020-21 will be as follows:

General Fund , $357,727,000

Transportation Vehicle Fund , $2,200,000

Capital Projects Fund , $34,000,000

Debt Service Fund , $59,467,600

Associated Student Body Program Fund, $3,293,415

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the board will accept written comments only until further notice. To submit comments on the proposed 2020-2021 annual budget, click here.

The board is also taking virtual public comments prior to the meeting that can be submitted by clicking here.

The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 and can be access here. The password to join the webinar is 587101. For information on the meeting and to view the meeting’s agenda, click here.