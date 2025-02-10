Edmonds School Board to celebrate MTHS journalism students at Feb. 11 meeting

Among the items on the Edmonds School Board business meeting agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 11 is a celebration of Mountlake Terrace High School journalism students who attended a national convention in Philadelphia in November and were honored for their work in writing, illustration and photography.

The board is also scheduled to consider, under unfinished business, revisions of board policies related to the workers’ compensation fund, highly capable programs and “restraint, isolation and other uses of reasonable force.”

And under new business, the board will consider resolutions of acceptance for public works contracts related to security upgrades and replacement of the intercom system at Edmonds-Woodway High School. The board will also review an amendment to the ground lease the Edmonds School District has with nonprofit Housing Hope to develop a Lynnwood housing project designed to assist Edmonds School District families.

The school board in 2021 unanimously approved a resolution to declare approximately 2.2 acres of property adjacent to Lynnwood’s Cedar Valley Community School as surplus and then lease it to Housing Hope. The project is now known as Scriber Place.

In surplusing the property, located on former Little League ballfields at 19200 56th Ave. W., the board determined that the land was not currently needed or required for school purposes. The district leased it to Housing Hope at a rate of $1 per year for 75 years. The goal is to provide affordable housing for students and families experiencing homelessness – with priority going to district families.

During a report from Housing Hope in January 2024, the school board was told the project had a target date of construction starting August 2024, with completion in September 2025. However, according to the Feb. 11 board agenda, Housing Hope has encountered encountered delays in obtaining permits, and construction is now scheduled to begin in September 2025, with completion estimated in December 2026.

The board will also hear updates regarding education-related legislation in the Washington State Legislature.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Educational Service Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. In addition to attending in person, you can watch the meeting live-streamed here. You can see the complete agenda here.