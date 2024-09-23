Edmonds School Board student advisers to take the oath of office on Sept. 24

The Edmonds School Board Sept. 24 is scheduled to administer the oath of office for the 2024-2025 student advisers.

Also scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting:

– The first reading —with no action taken— of Revised Board Policy 3205, which prohibits the sexual harassment of students. The policy was last revised in 2021 and does not meet current state and federal guidelines.

– Presentations from Sherwood Elementary School’s students and Principal Robyn Saltzman.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.