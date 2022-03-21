Edmonds School Board set to discuss superintendent search, vote on redistricting at March 22 meeting

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, March 22 regular business meeting is scheduled to vote on whether to approve a resolution for redistricting and also discuss the search for a new superintendent.

Every 10 years, following the U.S. Census, the school district is required to redraw the boundaries of its board of directors’ districts. The process changes the boundaries of voting districts so that all districts have an equal number of people, to ensure there is an equal representation in government.

The school board previously reviewed prospective redistricting maps at study sessions held on Feb. 15 and March 8. A public hearing regarding the matter was also held at the March 8 board meeting. The directors selected a final map that will be voted on Tuesday night.

Superintendent Dr. Gustavo Balderas recently announced that he will soon be leaving the district to head the Beaverton School District in Oregon. Balderas, who has been with the Edmonds School District since July 2020, said his last day will be June 30.

Directors are also set to vote on authorizing a services agreement with Integrus Architecture for the replacement of Oak Heights Elementary School. The nearly $5.2 million contract covers the complete range of services that Integrus Architecture and their sub-consultants will provide for the replacement project, including design, bidding, construction and close-out.

In January 2020, the school board approved the selection of Integrus Architecture along with the architect pre-design agreement for the replacement of Oak Heights. That interim agreement permitted the school district and the architecture firm to proceed with planning the project while negotiating the complete agreement and developing funding and scheduling. Both parties have now finalized the complete agreement for the project that is funded with proceeds from the 2021 school levy and a Washington state school construction assistance program.

Other items on the agenda include a Lynnwood High School music program update and celebration, along with a separate update on the school’s improvement plan.

The in-person school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m., and it can also be viewed via livestream. There is also an opportunity for public comment. The complete agenda can be viewed here.