Edmonds School Board Sept. 14 set to approve contract for student substance abuse professionals

The Edmonds School Board of Directors at its Sept. 14 is scheduled to approve a contract to hire four professionals who would be dedicated to helping students with substance abuse issues.

In partnership with the Northwest Educational Service District 189, the board will consider the hiring of four student assistance professionals (SAPs). The new employees would work with middle and high schools students who are dealing with drug and alcohol use and will also provide support groups for students. Each SAP will provide support to a middle school and a high school in each quadrant as well as Scriber Lake High School and eLearning. They will also be available for classroom presentations on topics related to substance use and abuse.

The contract would be funded by a grant from NESD 189 and funds previously used to pay for the school resource officer program.

In other business, the board will review the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program’s four-year Plan of Work 2021-2025. Each year the board reviews the CTE program to ensure it supports basic academic and life skills, enables achievement of high academic standards, incorporates leadership training, provides options for high-skill development and high-wage employment preparation and includes advanced and continuing education courses.

The board will also consider a request from staff to increase the balance of the worker’s comp revolving fund account. In order to sufficiently cover the increase in workers’ compensation activities, staff are seeking to increase the current balance from $100,000 to $150,000.

Finally, the board is scheduled to receive an update from staff on in-person learning and school building re-entry.

The meeting will be streamed online using BoardDocs, a new software that will be used to post school board agendas, minutes and videos and can be accessed here. Agendas are published the Friday before the following week’s meeting.

Those who would like to speak during the virtual meeting may register here until 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting. The board will continue to accept written comments, but will not read them aloud. Written comments received will be published with the approved minutes.

At the direction of Snohomish Health District, the district will continue to hold virtual meetings until further notice.